Preparation can save lives in a fire outbreak

Boreal wildfires in Alaska historically occur in June and July. It is hard for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner to imagine a worse month for wildfires than June of 2022 when 1.84 million acres disappeared in flames. One minute a thunderstorm visits. The next, lightning strikes sear the sky and homeowners must sometimes flee for their lives.

As more homes surrounded by black spruce spring up along roads little wider than a trail, losses of property and human life increase as conditions become warmer and drier.

