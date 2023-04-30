Preparation can save lives in a fire outbreak

Boreal wildfires in Alaska historically occur in June and July. It is hard for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner to imagine a worse month for wildfires than June of 2022 when 1.84 million acres disappeared in flames. One minute a thunderstorm visits. The next, lightning strikes sear the sky and homeowners must sometimes flee for their lives.
As more homes surrounded by black spruce spring up along roads little wider than a trail, losses of property and human life increase as conditions become warmer and drier.
We urge readers to remember the importance of safety preparation and familiarity with escape routes before the seasonal fire outbreaks occur.
Habitat for Humanity, for example, urges families collectively to draw up preparations and agree upon a way to communicate should the worst happen and families be scattered after a weather crisis. All families must know in advance where to go for shelter.
Many suggestions for effective preparation are built on common sense. Homeowners should build and reinforce cabins and houses with fire-resistant materials and remove anything surrounding the house capable of becoming an instant torch. All decks need to have mesh screens installed beneath decks. Fire extinguishers and long water hoses need be in easy reach. All homes are best defended with multiple smoke alarms and ceiling sprinklers.
What if the worst happens and a fire threatens your home? First, turn off all gas and utilities and flee with minimal possessions while wearing previously packed protective clothing.
Even after a fire is doused, stay alert. Do not return to your residence until authorities say all hot spots are extinguished.
Sad to say, with wildfires it often isn’t if but when. As the icon Smokey the Bear warned us all as children, “Only you can prevent forest fires.”
In today’s wooded communities, however, sometimes even you can’t prevent forest fires. The News-Miner argues, however, there is much you can do in order to keep your family alive.