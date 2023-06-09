 Skip to main content
Paying a deserved tribute to Don Young

Rep. Don Young

Photo Courtesy of Rep. Don Young’s Office

Rep. Don Young was among 13 House Republicans to support an infrastructure package in 2021 that brought billions of dollars in new capital projects to Alaska.

 Photo Courtesy of Rep. Don Young's Office

News-Miner opinion: The Alaska Legislature voted in May to name June 9 “Don Young Day” in honor of the celebrated late congressman who was born June 9, 1933.

A native Californian, Young relocated to Alaska in 1959, the year of statehood. His passion for politics emerged in 1964 at age 31 while he worked as a Fort Yukon seventh-grade schoolteacher instructing primarily Gwich’in Athabascan Natives. He fell in love with Athabascan Lula Young, the daughter of a Native college graduate, and the couple were blessed with daughters Joni and Dawn. That year, he was elected mayor of Fort Yukon but already had his eye on more influential offices. He served in the Alaska House from 1967-1971 then the Alaska Senate from 1971-1973. Young occupied the seat of Alaska’s lone congressional representative from March 1973 until his death on March 18, 2022.

