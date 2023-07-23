 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One year without a contract means some bending for school district and FEA

News-Miner opinion: On our minds and on the minds of parents in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District are the negotiations between the Fairbanks Education Association (FEA) and the district, which recently completed two days in mediation with a federal mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

Both sides reported progress and “meaningful dialogue” during discussions.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.