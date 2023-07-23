One year without a contract means some bending for district and FEA

News-Miner opinion: On our minds and on the minds of parents in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District are the negotiations between the Fairbanks Education Association (FEA) and the district, which recently completed two days in mediation with a federal mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.
Both sides reported progress and “meaningful dialogue” during discussions.
Indeed, there was agreement reached on eight articles of lesser importance, including salary schedules for those with work beyond the basic Bachelor’s degree, grade determination, shared
teaching and student activity sponsorship.
The News-Miner was pleased to hear of the settled issues but also the amicable way both parties came to the table.
However, we are well aware much remains on the table without agreement after an entire year without a contract.
The big sticking points will be salary and benefits, including healthcare coverage, which historically pose the most difficulty to mediate successfully.
We also note that no more discussions can occur before August. That leaves a narrow sliver of time for the two sides to come to even a handshake agreement.
We sincerely hope the salary and benefits package can be worked out. Neither continuing without a contract or a teacher’s strike are desirable outcomes. Both outcomes certainly would be a detriment to the real losers in such a squabble, the district’s pupils.
It also possibly would lead to the district looking to its legal advisers either to prevent a walkout or, in the event of an unprecedented strike, to demand teachers return to the classroom.
As both parties return to the table for mediation finally this August, we hope the amicable spirit continues, but what’s really needed is an unflinching spirit of compromise. We know this is a formidable undertaking for both parties, but for the benefit of area children and, indeed, all concerned, we ask each side to bend as necessary to nail down terms for a signed contract.