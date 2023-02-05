 Skip to main content
One more for the road means danger for Alaska's drivers

News-Miner opinion: One person dies every 45 minutes in the United States because of drunken driving accidents. That’s about 32 deaths daily, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Commission (NHTSA).

Everywhere we look there are warnings about abusing alcohol and, especially, the need for non-sober drivers never to get behind the wheel. “Having one from the road” is an expression that has nearly disappeared from common speech.

