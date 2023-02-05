One more for the road means danger for Alaska's drivers

News-Miner opinion: One person dies every 45 minutes in the United States because of drunken driving accidents. That’s about 32 deaths daily, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Commission (NHTSA).
Everywhere we look there are warnings about abusing alcohol and, especially, the need for non-sober drivers never to get behind the wheel. “Having one from the road” is an expression that has nearly disappeared from common speech.
Recent studies and government reports reveal that Alaska and the nation have made some progress addressing these problems, but we believe more can be done.
The latest figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Commission (NHTSC) reveal that in 2020 our state reported 66 fatalities in 55 fatal crashes.
The good news is that there was a 10.8% decrease in auto crash fatalities compared to 2016. Furthermore, there was a 20.3% decrease in the number of fatal crashes compared to 2016.
Nationwide, the news is not so good, particularly where alcohol was a factor in a crash. In 2020, traffic deaths shot up from 2019 by 14%. All told, 11,654 people died in the U.S. from alcohol-impaired traffic accidents. Statistics tell us a good third of these crashes involved repeat offenders.
As a reminder, non-commercial drivers age 21 and over are considered legally drunk when their blood alcohol level is 0.08 and higher. Commercial drivers are legally drunk if their blood alcohol level is half the percentage for non-commercial drivers.
Related to the heartache of families what lose loved ones in such preventable ways are surprising statistics recently released by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).
A staggering 11,616 seniors age 65 and older died from alcohol-induced causes, according to a 2019-2020 NCHS study. That is an 18% rise from the previous year. In 20202, alcohol-induced death rates were three times higher among men ages 65-74 than among women, and four times higher among men 75 and over when compared with deaths of women, according to the NCHS.
Moreover, death rates from alcohol-induced causes among people 65 and older were highest among Alaskan Native/American Indian.
We appreciate that some progress has been made in the war on alcohol deaths and the crusade to end deaths from alcohol in car crashes. But clearly more needs to be done.
We urge all concerned parties — tribal leaders, law enforcement, government officials, family members — to consider these numbers as a challenge to be met and conquered. We intend to look with interest when similar figures get released next year by the NHTSC and NCHS.
Even one death from an alcohol crash or alcohol disease is a shame. The fact these numbers are so high is at the least the equivalent of an epidemic.