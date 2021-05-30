On Memorial Day, remembering those who served

News-Miner opinion: As the nation prepares to honor its fallen, the solemnity of Memorial Day should not be overlooked. On
Monday, we will pay tribute to the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the United States.
Across the nation, including locally, events will take place honoring our military men and women who have lost their lives in service.
On May 30, 1919, an unsigned column appeared on the Daily News-Miner’s opinion page, reflecting on the end of World War I. It’s tone today is as visceral as it was when published more than 100 years ago.
•••
From the opinion page of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, May 30, 1919 — Many years ago under a special act of Congress, May 30 was designated as Memorial Day, when we assemble to call the roll of all our honored soldier dead and lay a fresh tribute of love and gratitude upon the graves of the “Blue and Gray” who laid down their lives in that great struggle.
Decoration Day means more to us this year, more to the world than ever in its history.
The peoples of the world are brought nearer together in the common cause of suffering than ever before.
As long as wild flowers bloom, the hallowed graves of our loved soldier dead who died in the late titanic struggle for world freedom and who lie buried in lonely mounds or deep trenches in France will be bright with flowers placed there in appreciation and love by the French mothers and daughters in remembrance of their supreme sacrifice.
The little old French peasant mother with tears running down her furrowed cheeks said, “My heart bleeds for the mothers of America whose boys have died in our common cause and whose bodies lie under our sod so many miles from home ...”
A year ago the world was an horrible nightmare brought on by the “Vulture of Potsdam” and his demoniacal crew. Today, the Watchman upon the battlements of time is heralding forth a new triumphal dawn and in its bow of divine promise the sons of men are glimpsing a new righteousness and peace in its rising beams.
O, heroes fallen! We pledge you our hearts’ humble gratitude and love as we bend above lowly mounds or if not that privilege we vow to live worthy of thy death to bring the world nearer that peace and love for which you died; to cherish and perpetuate the high ideals of freedom, justice and equality, and the inalienable civil rights and liberties for all mankind everywhere.