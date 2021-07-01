On Fourth of July, honoring a sense of community: It’s a good weekend to celebrate each other and Independence Day

News-Miner opinion: Community. It’s a word that doesn’t get a lot of play these days, especially the “unity” part.
As the nation welcomes a long weekend courtesy of July Fourth, it’s a good time to reflect on that — recognizing the “unity” in community. Knowing that regardless of our nation’s past and regardless of our nation’s grievances, we are still a nation united, still the United States. That is the community aspect that brings us together this weekend as we celebrate Independence Day. For all our differences — which we should all celebrate — we still need to come together as one and celebrate us, a nation under God with liberty and justice for all.
One of the best ways to do that is getting involved this weekend in your community — in our community.
Six different events are taking place Saturday, Sunday and Monday, all designated to celebrate our country’s founding. From longstanding events like Nenana’s Independence Day Celebration to the revival of a Fourth of July parade through downtown Fairbanks, it’s a weekend to celebrate the red, white and blue, and to celebrate each other.
It’s also a weekend many of us need. Coming off a year during which a pandemic altered our lives, one of the best things we can do is get out with our friends and neighbors, attend a local event or community gathering, and throw an extra burger on the grill for a friend or family member you haven’t seen in too long. It’s a weekend to make memories while giving a nod to our heritage, both the good and the bad. We as a nation are growing and progressing. We can look forward and anticipate where we are going and the progress we have made toward a more perfect union while remaining cognizant of our history.
Community will carry us far. It’s an idea you’ll see come to life on Saturday when the streets of the city of Fairbanks play host to patriotic revelers in the Fairbanks Independence Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. at the Carlson Center and traveling to downtown. Nenana, too, is in on the community aspect when it hosts its 107th Fourth of July celebration on Saturday. On Sunday, Ester is hosting its annual and much-loved parade starting at noon, and in Two Rivers, that community will come together for food, games and music starting at 11 a.m. Not to be outdone on Sunday, Healy’s foot parade starts at 1:30 p.m. and ends with a community picnic.
And finally on Monday, the North Pole Grange, with some input from the city of North Pole, is putting on its Independence Day Festival and Picnic starting at noon. You can read about these community events in today’s entertainment section, Latitude 65, and if you’re unsure what to attend, maybe that will help you narrow down your choices.
Six Fourth of July events in three days is a wonderful feat for Fairbanks, North Pole, Ester, Two Rivers, Nenana and Healy. It shows that desire for togetherness — for community — that so many of us strive for. The hardest part of it all is deciding what you and your family are going to do. Are you going to stay home? Or will you come be a part of your community this Independence Day?
Whichever you choose, know we are all community.