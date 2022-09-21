Nuclear in Alaska? The future is here

News-Miner opinion: The 2019 HBO series “Chernobyl” did little to ease apprehensions about nuclear power. The same can be said about the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Both events — the fictionalized drama about the 1986 Ukrainian plant meltdown and cleanup, and the real-life drama surrounding the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Japan, caused by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami — reinforced the idea of nuclear energy as a fission fiasco.
If you’re apprehensive about any sort of nuclear power, Gwen Holdmann might change your mind about that.
Holdmann is the the associate vice chancellor of research, innovation and industry partnerships at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She also facilitates the Alaska Nuclear Energy Working Group and has explored the use of small-scale nuclear devices as an alternative energy source. She’s taking up the topic of nuclear energy in Alaska during a talk at 5:30 p.m. today at Noel Wien Library, 1215 Cowles St. Why it matters is nuclear advancements are changing the energy playing field. The future of nuclear is less catastrophic meltdown à la Chernobyl and more next-generation technology. Eielson Air Force Base is slated to be the first commercial project in the nation to use a small-scale microreactor come 2027. That’s a big leap in a state where oil and gas reign supreme.
Of course, fears still abound. This is earthquake country, and if an earthquake can take down the Fukushima plant, surely that will happen with a microreactor, right? Likely not, it turns out, as there are advantages to going small. Microreactors are less complex, easier and cheaper to build, usually don’t require water for cooling and have fewer risks of environmental contamination. In a piece authored by Holdmann and Elizabeth Dabney of the Northern Environmental Center, which appeared in the News-Miner, the two wrote, “Another compelling feature is built-in passive safety features — sometimes called ‘walk away safe.’ This means that if all power is lost and coolant leaks and the operators flee the scene, there will be no meltdown of the core, no fire in the spent fuel rods, and no bursts of radioactive steam into the atmosphere.”
This technology is all new, of course, but it’s rolling out soon. With Eielson’s microreactor slated to go online in just five years, it’s a technology that is approaching quickly. Given Alaska’s unique circumstances, like communities off the road system and the high cost of legacy energy sources, microreactors are seen as having plenty of potential to fuel the Last Frontier. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has openly said he supports the emerging energy source, which was a topic at the first Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference in Anchorage in May.
Fears, though, still persist — that a meltdown will spew radioactive waste for miles, turning us all into an arctic version of the Toxic Avenger. Those fears are likely overblown. That’s why it’s important to attend Holdmann’s talk today and absorb the information on the future of microreactors.
They’re coming to Alaska, and it’s a technology about which we will all need to be better educated.