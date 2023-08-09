North Slope animal rescue was a community success

News-Miner opinion: Rarely do we at the Daily News-Miner read heartwarming stories about workers toiling on the frozen North Slope. This month however, a young, orphaned walrus was flown to the Alaska Sealife Center (ASLC) in Seward, thanks to the awareness and due diligence of North Slope workers.
The Sealife Center called this rescue “an exceptional case” since the Pacific walrus was one of only ten of its kind ever admitted in over a quarter-century of operation.
Workers found the orphan calf on the road approximately four miles from the Beaufort Sea Coast. They were unsure how it navigated from the coast inland.
What’s known is that ConocoPhillips Alaska coordinated with Alaska Clean Seas (ACS) to transport the orphaned walrus to ASLC. The fragile orphan pup volunteers watched over it through the night in a warehouse-turned-animal shelter. The next day, ConocoPhillips offered use of their plane to transport the walrus. Volunteers from ConocoPhillips and ACS accompanied the 200-pound calf to the ASLC facility. It was ministered to by ASLC staff who saw to its health and nutritional needs and began a day-and-night regimen to ensure the calf’s survival.
The odds against the calf surviving much longer without aid were slim. What was accomplished by the rescuers shows that great things can be accomplished by dedicated individuals working together. We wish to give a tip of the hat to those who found the young walrus and cut through all the bureaucracy to save its life.