 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Slope animal rescue was a community success

News-Miner opinion: Rarely do we at the Daily News-Miner read heartwarming stories about workers toiling on the frozen North Slope. This month however, a young, orphaned walrus was flown to the Alaska Sealife Center (ASLC) in Seward, thanks to the awareness and due diligence of North Slope workers.

The Sealife Center called this rescue “an exceptional case” since the Pacific walrus was one of only ten of its kind ever admitted in over a quarter-century of operation.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.