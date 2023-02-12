More care by health professionals must prevent Alaska jail and prison suicides

News-Miner opinion: Figures kept by private researchers and Bureau of Justice Statistics show that suicides continue to be a leading cause of total deaths in prison.
The year 2022 saw the Alaska Department of Corrections report 18 in-custody deaths. All but one of the deaths occurred on the watch of corrections commissioner Jen Winkelman.
“That is too many, I know that,” Winkelman acknowledged to the Alaska House Judiciary Committee.
We concur with Commissioner Winkelman’s assessment — it is worrisome that seven prisoners found a way to die by suicide. We look with a raised eyebrow at Winkelman’s blaming the generally poor health of many inmates for 11 of the 18 deaths at an October news conference. “Stats have shown that over 50% have some kind of chronic condition,” she said.
Certainly, many members of Congress are concerned with a variety of shortcomings with regard to the health and welfare of inmates in U.S. prisons and jails — and with good reason. A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report in 2022 criticized the Department of Justice (DOJ) for failing to identify precisely where and why prisoners are dying. Failures in the reporting process led the GAO to identify “nearly 1,000 deaths that potentially should have been reported to DOJ but were not.” Further, some 70% of all records kept by individual U.S. states were missing critical required elements. Congress concluded that DOJ failed to “collect and produce high-integrity data,” and that the flawed data went back a number of unspecified administrations, amounting to a humanitarian crisis.
We remind readers that deaths occurring in Alaska’s jails and prisons have been an issue for many years. In fact, as far back as 2010, the Alaska American Civil Liberties Union spearheaded a thorough investigation of these institutions and subsequently released a comprehensive, lengthy report that highlighted suicide preventions and other health-related recommendations.
“Even for those prisoners targeted as in need of suicide precautions, some of the treatment provided is inappropriate or ineffective,” the report’s authors concluded. That report strongly recommended that patients be given far more access to mental health professionals, noting that even guards trained in suicide detection were in no way equivalent to the informed care provided by a healthcare professional. The report also criticized actions taken by jail and prison staff to isolate prisoners in seclusion instead of providing timely treatment by those healthcare professionals on a daily basis.
Here are some of our recommendations gleaned from that Alaska ACLU study and from the Suicide Prevention Resource Center.
The Alaska Department of Corrections must do far better in tracking the number of prisoners identified as security risks, as well as maintaining scrupulous records in a database detailing what treatments with healthcare experts have been administered.
Intake screening to identify inmates at risk should be standard procedure, particularly if prisoners show effects of drugs or alcohol upon admittance.
Prison authorities need to be sufficiently informed about their inmate population to be aware of precipitating risks. Science has shown that directly questioning a person to see if they are considering suicide will not increase the risk of taking that fatal step.
We understand that working in prison corrections is a difficult job. While we appreciative of the work done by these first providers, we recognize that preventing prison deaths is a nationwide concern. We deeply, deeply share that concern.