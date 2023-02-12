 Skip to main content
More care by health professionals must prevent Alaska jail and prison suicides

News-Miner opinion: Figures kept by private researchers and Bureau of Justice Statistics show that suicides continue to be a leading cause of total deaths in prison.

The year 2022 saw the Alaska Department of Corrections report 18 in-custody deaths. All but one of the deaths occurred on the watch of corrections commissioner Jen Winkelman.

