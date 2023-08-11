 Skip to main content
Mistakes were made and atonement must follow for emission controls chicanery

News-Miner Opinion: The Daily News-Miner was disappointed to learn that a local organization admitted thumbing its nose at Clear Air Act (CAA) protections by deliberately installing devices on 28 heavy-duty vehicles to thwart emission control devices. Doyon Associates, LLC, a subsidiary of Doyon Ltd, was rebuked and fined $117,000 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to public documents released by the EPA director of the EPA Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, Region 10.

Briefly, this agency that specializes in arctic pipeline construction, was found to have installed 55 “defeat devices” in its heavy-duty vehicles. According to the EPA, Doyon’s actions equated to “putting approximately 280 new vehicles on the road.”

