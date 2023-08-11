Mistakes were made and atonement must follow for emission controls chicanery

News-Miner Opinion: The Daily News-Miner was disappointed to learn that a local organization admitted thumbing its nose at Clear Air Act (CAA) protections by deliberately installing devices on 28 heavy-duty vehicles to thwart emission control devices. Doyon Associates, LLC, a subsidiary of Doyon Ltd, was rebuked and fined $117,000 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to public documents released by the EPA director of the EPA Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, Region 10.
Briefly, this agency that specializes in arctic pipeline construction, was found to have installed 55 “defeat devices” in its heavy-duty vehicles. According to the EPA, Doyon’s actions equated to “putting approximately 280 new vehicles on the road.”
We don’t comprehend why this organization would risk its reputation and the health of residents by spewing unnecessary carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate matter into the air. An EPA statement said that these emissions “contribute to serious health problems and have harmful effects on sensitive ecosystems.”
The agency tried to minimize fallout from the EPA announcement, but that statement failed to address the simple fact that EPA said the shenanigans amounted to a crime.
Doyon Associates, LLC, issued a brief statement, claiming that “employees made a mistake,” but that it cooperated with the EPA investigation.
“The manufacture, sale and installation of defeat devices is against the law” said EPA Region 10 Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Director Ed Kowalski. “By installing devices that defeat the manufacturer-installed air emissions control systems, the company bypassed a system designed to protect the public’s health.”
We feel that Doyon Associates, LLC, needs to show good faith and to embrace more transparency to let the public know how it intends to comply with EPA regulations in the future, as well as announcing whether said employees who made a so-called “mistake” were disciplined.
To be sure, this local organization certainly is getting off easy with a relatively low fine when one considers the gravity of a 2015 scandal in which a half-million diesel Volkswagen models were cited for emissions violations. In that case, cars that were tested by the rules then were put out for sale while newly non-compliant. A Volkswagen board member was fined $1.2 million and received a suspended sentence for fraud. The board member admitted he had been negligent as a condition to avoid jail time.