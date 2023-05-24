 Skip to main content
Memorial Day: A time for a divided America to unite while paying homage to the fallen

News-Miner opinion: The News-Miner regards Memorial Day as one of America’s sacred holidays. On this day all of Fairbanks and the nation pay tribute to the valiant men and women now at rest after giving their lives to defend freedoms that cannot be taken for granted.

Unlike any other state in the Union, Alaska while a territory experienced an invasion on our soil. Nearly 1,700 American soldiers perished or were wounded during World War II in at the Battle of Attu.

