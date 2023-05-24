Memorial Day: A time for a divided America to unite while paying homage to the fallen

News-Miner opinion: The News-Miner regards Memorial Day as one of America’s sacred holidays. On this day all of Fairbanks and the nation pay tribute to the valiant men and women now at rest after giving their lives to defend freedoms that cannot be taken for granted.
Unlike any other state in the Union, Alaska while a territory experienced an invasion on our soil. Nearly 1,700 American soldiers perished or were wounded during World War II in at the Battle of Attu.
For most of us, Memorial Day signifies a time of celebration with burgers on the grill during family celebrations. We hope everyone enjoys the holiday with family and friends. Additionally, we wish to point out that our veterans organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars will be honoring the fallen with post-breakfast remembrances at Veteran’s Memorial Park at 10 a.m., followed by memorial service ceremonies at Clay Street Cemetery (10 a.m.), Birch Hill Cemetery (noon), Northern Lights Cemetery (1:30 p.m.), and Golden Heart Plaza (2:30 p.m.)
We wish to first thank the VFW and related veterans organizations for their patriotism and efforts to keep alive the true meaning of Memorial Day. At the same time, we drop a friendly hint that it would mean so much symbolically for you to attend one or more of these services. If you cannot attend, we remind you that the National Memorial Day Parade will be televised live at 2 p.m.
The first memorial services were spontaneous events to honor the Union and Confederate dead after the Civil War. A formal day of honoring the dead called Decoration Day occurred in May of 1868 to lay flowers and wreaths on the graves of the fallen. Not until 1971 did Congress institute Memorial Day as a federal holiday to be celebrated on the last Monday in May.
The News-Miner this year sends its particular gratitude to anyone who ever lost a loved one while serving in the military. We thank Gold Star families who carry on after the loss of a beloved family member in battle. Know that your sacrifice is remembered and appreciated by your friends and neighbors.
Finally, we thank all area residents who unfurl the American flag on Memorial Day, and in many cases, every day of the year. Long may it wave.
Editor's note: The date for the National Memorial Day Parade was corrected in an update to Memorial Day, 2023.