Mark your calendar for two Indian and Alaska Native celebrations

News-Miner opinion: The News-Miner considers Fairbanks fortunate once again to welcome two annual celebrations of Indian and Alaska Native social and sporting events that are open to all.
The first event is the annual Midnight Sun Intertribal Powwow on July 7-9 behind the Carlson Center. The event holds special excitement for the organizers since three previous powwow events here were canceled. For the crowds sure to attend, the event is a wonderful way to socialize and to be entertained. For the Native Americans and Alaska Natives participating, it is a means to celebrate one’s culture, heritage and traditions.
The Fairbanks powwow promises to be a lively affair with traditional dancing, drumming, prayer chants, singing and community happenings. Participants are drawn from the Lower 48 and all over Alaska. The sponsors say such events are a way to bring together performers and spectators who otherwise would never have a chance to meet. Some people attend purely as a social event to enjoy. Others see it as a means to thank the Creator for the gift of life.
The second celebration is the World Eskimo Indian Olympics (WEIO), an extravaganza to be held July 12-15 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in Fairbanks that includes Indigenous games of agility, balance, sheer athleticism, endurance, strength, and mental and physical ability to withstand pain. Group events include the blanket toss intended to send a competitor as high in the air as possible. The blanket toss replicates historic community celebrations at Indigenous gatherings such as a post-hunt event. In addition, the origin of the toss was said to allow the tossee to look farther to spot a whale while hunting.
Like the Midnight Sun Intertribal Powwow, the WEIO celebration also includes dance exhibitions, crafts demonstrations by artisans and cultural celebrations.
The News-Miner appreciates the opportunity for residents and visitors alike to come together in both these community celebrations.
Not only are the events an opportunity for us all to celebrate our diversity, they quite simply represent the authenticity of Alaska that is unique to our state.