Mark your calendar for two Indian and Alaska Native celebrations

News-Miner opinion: The News-Miner considers Fairbanks fortunate once again to welcome two annual celebrations of Indian and Alaska Native social and sporting events that are open to all.

The first event is the annual Midnight Sun Intertribal Powwow on July 7-9 behind the Carlson Center. The event holds special excitement for the organizers since three previous powwow events here were canceled. For the crowds sure to attend, the event is a wonderful way to socialize and to be entertained. For the Native Americans and Alaska Natives participating, it is a means to celebrate one’s culture, heritage and traditions.

