Many drowning deaths can be prevented. Let us work together to prevent them.

News-Miner opinion: Alaska is a state filled with many rivers, lakes, and ponds to enjoy recreationally throughout the year. We at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner would like to remind everyone to take precautions and pay attention while enjoying the summer in, on, or near the water.
Water safety should be a concern for all ages, it is of particular concern for children. The Centers for Disease Control lists drowning as the second leading cause of death, surpassed only by birth defects. CDC also lists drowning as a leading cause of deaths for children 14 and under.
Parents should always set good examples for their brood when boating, donning life jackets and keeping life-saving gear in boats at all times. Several times during the summer season, parents should repeat a checklist of safety recommendations. Even the best swimmers can suffer a cramp from time to time.
While it may seem unnecessary to say that excessive alcohol has no place on the water, Troopers will haul out statistic after statistic showing that toxicology tests for many adult victims of drowning showed elevated blood-alcohol content in their bloodstream.
Always listen to fire and law enforcement authorities and check weather and water conditions before embarking on a boating adventure. As we write, for example, the waters of the Chena River are potentially dangerously elevated, according to the North Star Volunteer Fire Department.
Learn and remember the steps of the Drowning Chain of Survival promoted by the International Lifesaving Federation: prevent drowning, recognize distress, provide flotation, remove from water and administrate care.
Over the years, death by drowning has been a too-common story and headline in the paper. Take advantage of the Kids Don’t Float program where life jackets are available at many locations near the water. We pray the remainder of the summer on the water stays accident-free.