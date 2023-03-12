 Skip to main content
Making it easier to secure online health care

News-Miner opinion: Sen. Matt Claman, a Democrat from Anchorage, introduced legislation marked Senate Bill 91 that intends to widen the network of telehealth providers and services in Alaska.

The view of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner is that this bill nicely piggybacks with the Legislature’s telehealth statute Bill 265 that last year ensured the state’s residents access to critical health care. Telehealth is a distribution of health-related services and telecommunication technologies available through distance patient care.

