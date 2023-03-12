Making it easier to secure online health care

News-Miner opinion: Sen. Matt Claman, a Democrat from Anchorage, introduced legislation marked Senate Bill 91 that intends to widen the network of telehealth providers and services in Alaska.
The view of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner is that this bill nicely piggybacks with the Legislature’s telehealth statute Bill 265 that last year ensured the state’s residents access to critical health care. Telehealth is a distribution of health-related services and telecommunication technologies available through distance patient care.
In short, Sen. Claman moved on introduction of the bill after conferring with a constituent diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), the condition known by most as Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS makes long-distance travel often wearisome and otherwise physically challenging for patients.
In this case, the ALS patient was receiving long-distance telehealth treatment from her primary physician, but she still needed to make onerous trips to Seattle for in-person appointments with her ALS care team, including her respiratory therapist, speech therapist and physical therapist.
Enter Bill 91. If passed, it makes it possible for similar multidisciplinary care teams to provide telehealth services just as the primary care physician does. To be eligible under terms of this bill to get telehealth treatment from the care team, the patient must secure a referral from a licensed Alaska physician or the patient’s current or previous out-of-state physician.
“Our focus with Senate Bill 91 is ensuring Alaskans like (the ALS patient) can receive the care they need for serious and life-threatening illnesses, while allowing them to stay directly connected to their family and local support network,” Sen. Claman said.
Senate Bill 91 is now under consideration by the Senate Health and Social Services and Finance Committees.
In our view, this is a good and worthy bill that removes some of the burden already present by the ravaging nature of ALS. We suspect that the team care that would benefit this particular patient will be replicated by many other patients in the future.