Local elections, Doyon turns 50, and so many job openings

Thumbs up: Running for office — Filing for local elections closed Friday, and with it came a slate of names new to the world of local politics. Newcomers to the races — more than a dozen — are getting their feet wet in the contests for Borough Assembly, Board of Education, and the Fairbanks and North Pole city councils. That’s a good thing. Fresh voices and fresh perspectives are always welcome, and it makes us look forward to the local election season. Thank you all for stepping up to run and good luck.
Thumbs up: It’s fair time — The Tanana Valley State Fair, the oldest fair in Alaska, kicked off Friday, with this year marking it’s 88th birthday. That’s a long time of community participation and camaraderie. The fair, of course, has gone through changes over the decades as it has grown but some things remain constant: blue ribbons, vendors hawking wares, contests, entertainment, farm animals, a midway of carnival rides, and yes, fair food. This year’s fair — the theme is “Sheep Herder in Paradise” — runs through Aug. 7. Check the website at www.tvsfa.org for the day’s entertainment options and ticket prices. We’ll see you at the fair.
Thumbs up: Doyon’s anniversary — Doyon, Limited celebrated its 50th anniversary this weekend with a potlatch for the masses. Spreading across the fields at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the day included drumming and dancing and talks from Doyon President and CEO Aaron Schutt and Christopher Simon, chair of the Doyon board of directors. Schutt told the crowd that Doyon, because it is a corporation, does not typically hold potlatches. When brainstorming how to honor the half-century mark, the board decided that “the only appropriate thing to do is to hold a potlatch.” Doyon consulted with elders with a goal of blending the new with the traditional. As it was held on Tanana River lands, the potlatch in the Tanana River style. Fifty years of business is worthy of such an event. Congratulations, Doyon. May you see another 50.
Thumbs down: Employment crunch — It seems everywhere you look, a business is accepting applications for employment. One of the most noticeably impacted is the city of Fairbanks. The city budgeted 191 full-time positions for 2022. It has a 13% and 20% vacancy rate across its departments, which is on par with national trends, according to Angela Foster-Snow, the city’s human resources director. Some of the departments most impacted are police and fire. As well, general labor spots are unfilled. The result is fewer employees performing emergency services, which is a worrisome issue. Another negative impact is burnout as current employees pick up the slack left from vacant spots. It’s a problem we hope the city, as well as so many other industries experiencing a labor shortage, can rectify soon.