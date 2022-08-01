 Skip to main content
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Local elections, Doyon turns 50, and so many job openings

Thumbs up: Running for office — Filing for local elections closed Friday, and with it came a slate of names new to the world of local politics. Newcomers to the races — more than a dozen — are getting their feet wet in the contests for Borough Assembly, Board of Education, and the Fairbanks and North Pole city councils. That’s a good thing. Fresh voices and fresh perspectives are always welcome, and it makes us look forward to the local election season. Thank you all for stepping up to run and good luck.

Thumbs up: It’s fair time — The Tanana Valley State Fair, the oldest fair in Alaska, kicked off Friday, with this year marking it’s 88th birthday. That’s a long time of community participation and camaraderie. The fair, of course, has gone through changes over the decades as it has grown but some things remain constant: blue ribbons, vendors hawking wares, contests, entertainment, farm animals, a midway of carnival rides, and yes, fair food. This year’s fair — the theme is “Sheep Herder in Paradise” — runs through Aug. 7. Check the website at www.tvsfa.org for the day’s entertainment options and ticket prices. We’ll see you at the fair.

