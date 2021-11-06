List of borough projects needs your public input

News-Miner opinion: The Fairbanks North Star Borough is scoring and prioritizing some 80 projects nominated to its Capital Improvement Program, which includes about 10 years worth of suggested taxpayer-funded construction programs.
Borough Assembly members have approved the construction list and sent them to the mayor’s office, but the final vote to complete the process is slated for sometime next year. Nominations are reopened for updating every two years.
The scoring process will prioritize the projects, but the administration is charged with putting them into the Capital Improvement Program to ensure funding is available and to weigh the proposals against the community’s needs.
The Assembly is charged with adopting a completed Capital Improvement Program after public hearings, review and adoption. A detailed description of the process and a list of the proposed projects is available at www.fnsb.gov.
The lengthy list of projects nominated by the community includes everything from construction of a new animal shelter, to a major remodel of the Noel Wien Public Library, to a new welcome sign for Pioneer Park.
Other projects to be scored include an upgrade of the Fifth Avenue Park in North Pole, Chena Lake Recreation Area improvements, a new sled hill and a new building to house the central recycling facility. There is even a drive underway to develop pickleball courts and develop the proposed $100 million North Star Athletics Complex.
What is most needed for this process to work is your input. If you have a favorite project or one you believe is vital for the community, this is the time to let the Assembly know your feelings, to back your pick or even suggest others. Take a look at the nomination list at the borough website and see which of the projects you would like to see come to fruition.
At the end, projects on the list will be built. You can have a say in which ones see the light of day — and when.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.