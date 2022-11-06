Lessons from an active shooter hoax: Caller's prank puts a city on edge as emergency crews exhibit their best

News-Miner opinion: It is the message no parent wants to receive: An active shooter may be at your child's school.
That is what confronted Fairbanks parents Wednesday afternoon when emergency notification systems broadcast a warning from the Fairbanks Police Department of a report of a possible active shooter inside Lathrop High School.
Understandably, fear followed — that moment of “please don’t let this be real” that most of us felt, whether we had a child attending Lathrop or had a child enrolled in school at all. It was too close to home.
Modern communications being what they are, the message spread across social media like a summer wildfire. Students inside Lathrop High School, which went into lockdown mode, called or texted their parents. Some of those parents posted messages to Facebook relaying what their children told them. Hurried posts repeated the message. Fear gripped the city as Ryan Middle School and Hunter Elementary School also went into lockdown mode.
In the rush to share information, the message became garbled on social media that a report of a possible shooter became a confirmed active shooter inside the school. For a brief, terrifying moment, that is what many of us thought. Luckily — thankfully — the anonymous phone call that prompted the emergency alert turned out to be a hoax. There was no active shooter. It was a prank call.
The caller struck not only Fairbanks but the Anchorage area, with a fake report being made that a shooter was inside Eagle River High School. No doubt, members of that community felt the same fear Fairbanks did. Police have said the calls were made by the same person. No arrests have been made, and the case has been turned over to the FBI.
As the panic and chaos subsided, Fairbanks Police Deputy Chief Richard Sweet made an astute assessment. “… If you’re going to get that call, you want it to turn out to be a prank call,” he said.
In such a terrifying situation, it’s hard to think of any positives, that anything good could come of such a scene. There is, though. It’s that our law enforcement and emergency agencies knew exactly what to do.
Police set up a command area inside the school and were joined by Alaska State Troopers, University of Alaska Fairbanks police, North Pole police, Airport Police and Fire, FBI agents, AST Judicial Services Officers from the Fairbanks Courthouse, and Fairbanks fire and emergency crews. In the middle of the chaos, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital prepared for mass casualty mode and started screening people walking into the hospital.
The high school was cleared by 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, and students were allowed to exit, many of whom found their parents waiting outside.
“The positive side to it is all the police agencies and fire were able to work together, come together, and conduct a complete sweep of the school in a fairly quick amount of time,” Sweet said.
He’s right. In the chaos of a prank caller claiming a school shooting was taking place, emergency officials displayed everything they are trained and taught to do. For that we are thankful. The last piece now is to find the prank caller, prosecute him and make sure this does not happen to any community again.