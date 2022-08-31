Land sale will help grow Alaska's food future

News-Miner opinion: A long-proposed land sale in Interior Alaska is finally coming to fruition. The end goal? To increase farming and farm land in Alaska, thereby growing our food security.
Given an increasing concern about feeding Northern residents and with Alaska being at the end of the supply chain, it is the right thing to do. That leaves the question: Who in their right mind would come out against feeding your state's own residents? The answer: Some of your neighbors.
The Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project includes 2,000 acres of farm land intended to gauge market interest in farming and livestock production in Interior Alaska. The project consists of 27 parcels of land ranging between 21 acres and 320 acres in size, just west of Nenana. The area has been eyed for development for more than 40 years. Parcels went on the market in June for sealed bid, with bids running through Oct. 4.
At least two environmental groups and a handful of farmers are hesitant about the project, saying the state is rushing the process without having a complete picture of what the project entails. They are calling for a pause on the sale and more studies regarding soil samples and wildlife corridors, and for more talks with local residents regarding subsistence.
However, the United States Department of Agriculture has completed one soil study already, and the results of a second, more thorough soil analysis are due by the end of September. The state also anticipates having a wildlife corridor analysis completed by the end September. Phase 1 of the project went trough a robust public comment period that saw limited opposition, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
The area is now accessible, too. The opening of the 450-foot Nenana-Totchaket Bridge across the Nenana River in 2020 enabled that access. Further, the state has committed to investing at least $15 million for additional road development as well as improving the existing 12 miles of road. A stable electric grid is planned and forthcoming in the next several years.
Naysayers consider the project a waste of time, effort and money, as it will take work and energy to improve the land to make it fruitful. The state knows that as well and is looking at the project through a 30-year lens. You have to plan now for what is coming in the future, and no agricultural project blooms overnight. Getting public land into agrarian hands is a row we must tend to.
With 95% of Alaska’s food imported from Outside, it is imperative we start making plans now to feed us in the future. Not every seed that is planted will grow robust; some will whither and die while others will produce beyond our imaginations. But if you don’t plant the seed, it won’t grow at all. That’s where we are right now — planting the seed to a more sustainable food future in Alaska.
It will take Alaska ingenuity and determination — two crops that already grow in abundance here — to make it happen. Let’s use them to the benefit of our food future by supporting more Interior Alaska farm endeavors, starting with the Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project.