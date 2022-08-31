 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
News-Miner Opinion

Land sale will help grow Alaska's food future

Nenena-Totchaket Agricultural Project

John Whipple/Division of Agriculture

Parcels of land ranging from 21 to 320 acres in size are up for sealed bid through Oct. 4 as part of the state’s Nenena-Totchaket Agricultural Project near Nenana.

 John Whipple/Division of Agriculture

News-Miner opinion: A long-proposed land sale in Interior Alaska is finally coming to fruition. The end goal? To increase farming and farm land in Alaska, thereby growing our food security.

Given an increasing concern about feeding Northern residents and with Alaska being at the end of the supply chain, it is the right thing to do. That leaves the question: Who in their right mind would come out against feeding your state's own residents? The answer: Some of your neighbors.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.