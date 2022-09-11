 Skip to main content
Lance Mackey, a king in the world of mushing

Lance Mackey

Four-time champion Lance Mackey heads downriver Monday during the start of the 2015 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Fairbanks. Photo courtesy Leonard Sheldon

News-Miner opinion: If you mention dog mushing in Alaska, there are a few names regularly bandied about as being at the top of the sport. One of those names is Lance Mackey.

Scrappy, tough, flawed and beloved, the Yukon Quest and Iditarod champion died Wednesday at age 52 after a long battle with cancer. Tributes and memorials filled social media at the news of his passing.

