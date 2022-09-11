Lance Mackey, a king in the world of mushing

News-Miner opinion: If you mention dog mushing in Alaska, there are a few names regularly bandied about as being at the top of the sport. One of those names is Lance Mackey.
Scrappy, tough, flawed and beloved, the Yukon Quest and Iditarod champion died Wednesday at age 52 after a long battle with cancer. Tributes and memorials filled social media at the news of his passing.
“Lance embodied the Spirit of the Race, the tenacity of an Alaskan musher, displayed the ultimate show of perseverance and was loved by his fans,” the Iditarod posted on their Facebook page.
Fellow mushing champ Brent Sass wrote, “Lance played a pivotal roll in my career first as my mushing hero, then as a friend and mentor who helped me create the dogs I have today. Rest in peace Lance I have no doubt you’re out there driving an awesome dog team down new trail.” Hugh Neff kept it simple, writing, “Love you buddy,” then going on to post “So many good times shared with you on the trail of life brotha. You taught us all so much by being the Alaskan LEGEND that will rock and roll on forever! #1 Dogman.”
No. 1 Dogman, indeed. Mackey’s wins include four consecutive Yukon Quest races (2005 to 2008) and four consecutive Iditarod races (2007 to 2010) with two of those years (2007 and 2008) seeing him win both races back to back, a feat many called impossible. It was that kind of winning coupled with his charisma and love of long-distancing race that made him so incredibly popular.
And as popular as he was, he wasn’t without his flaws and battles. Bouts with throat cancer took a toll on his health and racing, as did a medical condition called Raynaud’s syndrome which limits circulation to the hands and feet and is exacerbated by the cold. Drug abuse also had an impact; he tested positive for methamphetamine during the 2020 Iditarod, disqualifying him from the race.
Still, despite his flaws and health battles, he carried on with what he loved: His dogs and the sport of mushing. Mackey was an ambassador for mushing, gaining worldwide fame after his championship wins. He was nominated for a 2007 ESPY for the Excellence in Sports Performance Award, and in 2008 he was named Sports Illustrated’s No. 2 Toughest Athlete in the World. He landed in the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 and in 2015 appeared in the documentary “The Great Alone.”
He was known, and loved, across Alaska.
Mushing champ and four-time Iditarod winner Jeff King told Alaska Public Media that Mackey was an icon for the sport and for individuals fighting illness.
“And he fought a lot of battles and he always came out on top,” King said. “But it finally caught up with him. We’re going to miss him.”