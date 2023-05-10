 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keeping 'community' in a community center: Mary Siah needs to remain staffed and open

News-Miner opinion: Five years ago, Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly members debated whether to renovate or to shutter the Mary Siah Recreation Center. The borough decided to find a way to keep the doors open, although from time to time the lights went off while temporary repairs proceeded.

The voices of countless residents pleaded and cajoled, demanding that the pool and building be kept open. That debate — without end, once again — is before the borough.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.