Keeping 'community' in a community center: Mary Siah needs to remain staffed and open

News-Miner opinion: Five years ago, Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly members debated whether to renovate or to shutter the Mary Siah Recreation Center. The borough decided to find a way to keep the doors open, although from time to time the lights went off while temporary repairs proceeded.
The voices of countless residents pleaded and cajoled, demanding that the pool and building be kept open. That debate — without end, once again — is before the borough.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner appreciates the difficult choices the borough assembly faces. To us it seems that assembly members are trying to do their duties as stewards of the public trust as best as they can.
We take the position that it behooves the borough to once again spend money on maintenance while trying to find a long-term way to pursue grants, donations and additional revenue sources to keep Mary Siah alive.
The rec center, as letter writers to this paper have pointed out, has been a Fairbanks treasure for more than 60 years. It’s a place mothers can safely take their children when outdoor temperatures plummet well below zero in the winter. It’s a place that the disabled congregate, finding solace and recreation in the pool. It’s a place where the elderly find comfort in the elevated water temperatures of the pool and other senior-friendly features.
The bottom line is while we recognize the borough assembly’s stance of closing the pool due to the difficulty of recruiting lifeguards, we urge the assembly to start a full-court press to find lifeguards. We agree with the pool defenders: Mary Siah is unique among all other facilities in Fairbanks. We urge the assembly to do what it takes to give the young, the disabled, and the elderly a place of comfort and recreation.