Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom and the Emancipation Proclamation

News-Miner opinion: Fairbanks and all of America celebrates Juneteenth on Monday, the federal holiday signed into legislation by President Joe Biden in 2021. While the official holiday is newly proclaimed, the first celebration goes back to June, 19, 1865, when word at last reached Texas slaves that the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 had ended their servitude.

State by state, the observation of Juneteenth, often called Jubilee Day, became a recognition that all American citizens possessed the right to freedom, never more to be in the bondage of landowners exploiting slave labor.

