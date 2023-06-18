Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom and the Emancipation Proclamation

News-Miner opinion: Fairbanks and all of America celebrates Juneteenth on Monday, the federal holiday signed into legislation by President Joe Biden in 2021. While the official holiday is newly proclaimed, the first celebration goes back to June, 19, 1865, when word at last reached Texas slaves that the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 had ended their servitude.
State by state, the observation of Juneteenth, often called Jubilee Day, became a recognition that all American citizens possessed the right to freedom, never more to be in the bondage of landowners exploiting slave labor.
While many in the community will enjoy tasty barbecue and turn up the music, the News-Miner reflects that it is important we all put ourselves into imagining what that first announcement by Union Gen. Gordon Granger meant to the oppressed people of Texas. All at once, they now had the right to vote, to own property, to get an education, and to work at a job for living wages.
Nonetheless, all Alaskans, indeed all Americans, recognize that much work needs be done before our nation becomes truly the “land of equal opportunity” our founders envisioned. True, this nation has had a black president in Barack Obama, but it is also true that many Americans today feel themselves disenfranchised.
Those Fairbanks movers and shakers who enjoy the fruits of their hard work and goal setting certainly show us all the promise of America that was denied those Texas slaves. Our city and state is a reminder that we are a diverse people. We hope all citizens come together tomorrow to offer thanks for the rights that once were denied fellow human beings.