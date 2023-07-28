 Skip to main content
Join the young and young at heart at the family-friendly Tanana Valley State Fair

CarnivalFerrisWheel

Mike and Anne Mills own and operate several carnival attractions, including games and rides, that are at the Tanana Valley State Fair.

 Anne and Mike Mills, A-1 Midway

News-Miner Opinion: The Tanana Valley State Fair opens today, hurrah, hurrah. We at the News-Miner are excited that the annual time for jollity is back.

It’s a chance to see ordinary neighbors exhibit their extraordinary skills in raising livestock, growing cabbages the size of boulders, and showing off their prowess in games of skill. It’s a chance to see lovers waiting at the Ferris wheel for their turn to ride. It’s a chance to see children screaming with delight on the dizzying rides as a last-chance adventure before going back to school. Yes, it’s a chance to eat all the good stuff our doctors tell us to avoid the rest of the year.

