Join the young and young at heart at the family-friendly Tanana Valley State Fair

News-Miner Opinion: The Tanana Valley State Fair opens today, hurrah, hurrah. We at the News-Miner are excited that the annual time for jollity is back.
It’s a chance to see ordinary neighbors exhibit their extraordinary skills in raising livestock, growing cabbages the size of boulders, and showing off their prowess in games of skill. It’s a chance to see lovers waiting at the Ferris wheel for their turn to ride. It’s a chance to see children screaming with delight on the dizzying rides as a last-chance adventure before going back to school. Yes, it’s a chance to eat all the good stuff our doctors tell us to avoid the rest of the year.
However, we are most excited because the Fair brings local people and visitors from all walks of life to unite as one single community. The fair we cherish today will never be taken for granted, having learned in 2020 what it is like to miss out when we either stayed indoors or greeted one another with fist bumps instead of handshakes and hugs.
The Fair symbolizes the very heartbeat of Fairbanks and surrounding communities. Going from booth to booth, exhibit to exhibit, we meet old friends face-to-face and find once again that it’s fun to walk in the midst of smiling, happy revelers. We love especially to see small children chirping with excitement as they carry full tote bags or backpacks and learn what it is like to enjoy a tradition that someday many will share with their own children or nieces and nephews.
The News-Miner knows how hard the Fair’s planners and staffers worked to make everything seamless for the public. We thank them and hope their reward will be huge lines at the concessions and exhibits.
We laugh, thinking about the funny tagline from the old classic movie State Fair.
The Fair is for the young at heart and romantic oldsters, too.