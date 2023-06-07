It's summer greetings as the Goldpanners take the field

News-Miner opinion: The Goldpanners are back Thursday against the San Diego Waves for another exciting season of summer baseball. Our champions are top of the world, and that’s a fact.
The News-Miner gives a shout-out to the team with high hopes for a super successful season. But win, lose or draw, we’re behind the ‘Panners all the way. Our boys are following in the footsteps of baseball legends Dave Winfield, the late Tom Seaver, Bill Lee and Terry Francona.
It’s a fact and no denying that Fairbanks loves its Goldpanners. As the skies shine bright blue in Fairbanks, and the temperature flirts with 80 degrees, all celebrate the fact that summer is here at last.
At the ballpark, sleeves are short and smiles are long. Season ticket holders will greet one another like family, and newcomers to Fairbanks will be welcomed as loyal first-times fans at Growden Memorial Park.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner joins in the time-honored “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” song. It’s a root-root-root for the Home Team.
And we also can’t wait until the Goldpanners play in the world-renowned Midnight Sun game, which to us, is a day of celebration for kids from ages 1 to 99.
We’re ready for the crack of the bat against horsehide, and the sound of a 90- mph fastball burrowing with a thunk into the catcher’s mitt.
Ready, set, pla-a-a-a-a-y ball!