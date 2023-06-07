 Skip to main content
It's summer greetings as the Goldpanners take the field

News-Miner opinion: The Goldpanners are back Thursday against the San Diego Waves for another exciting season of summer baseball. Our champions are top of the world, and that’s a fact.

The News-Miner gives a shout-out to the team with high hopes for a super successful season. But win, lose or draw, we’re behind the ‘Panners all the way. Our boys are following in the footsteps of baseball legends Dave Winfield, the late Tom Seaver, Bill Lee and Terry Francona.

