It's Election Day, so have your say at the polls

News-Miner opinion: The numbers have, traditionally, never been great. In the last four years, they’ve numbered fewer than 20,000.

We’re talking, of course, about voter turnout. In 2021, out of 76,896 registered voters in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 16,053 made it to the polls, a 20.9% turnout. In 2020, we saw 17,172 voters out of 76,586 registered cast ballots, a 22.4% turnout. In 2019, it was 14,019 voters out of 74,979 registered, and in 2018, polling places saw 16,469 voters out of a registered 73,740. That is a 18.7% turnout in 2019 and a 22.3% turnout in 2018.

