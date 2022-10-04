It's Election Day, so have your say at the polls

News-Miner opinion: The numbers have, traditionally, never been great. In the last four years, they’ve numbered fewer than 20,000.
We’re talking, of course, about voter turnout. In 2021, out of 76,896 registered voters in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 16,053 made it to the polls, a 20.9% turnout. In 2020, we saw 17,172 voters out of 76,586 registered cast ballots, a 22.4% turnout. In 2019, it was 14,019 voters out of 74,979 registered, and in 2018, polling places saw 16,469 voters out of a registered 73,740. That is a 18.7% turnout in 2019 and a 22.3% turnout in 2018.
It is disheartening that elections close to home see such low engagement. Local elections, like the one today, generally have a bigger impact on our lives than elections on the national level, as it is the local office holder who enacts the local policy that touches your everyday life. That’s why it’s important to remember to vote today in our municipal elections, in which candidates are vying for seats on the city councils of Fairbanks and North Pole, the Board of Eduction, the Borough Assembly and for Fairbanks city mayor.
In the city of Fairbanks, voters will pick among Richard Croteau, Sean MacDonald and Sue Sprinkle for Fairbanks City Council Seat C, and Aaron Gibson and Crystal Tidwell for Seat D. For Fairbanks city mayor, the race is between David Pruhs and Valerie Therrien. On the Borough Assembly, the race for Seat B is between Kuba Grzeda and Brett Rotermund, and the race for Seat I is between Liz Reeves-Ramos and Barbara Haney. Mindy O’Neall is running uncontested for Borough Assembly Seat C. Running for Board of Education spots is Les Nichols versus Brandy Harty for Seat C and Melissa Burnett and Kaneisha Radgosky for Seat D. In North Pole, Jeff Jacobson and Chandra Clack are each running unopposed for city council seats.
Voters will also see propositions on their ballots, two from the city and two from the borough. In the city of Fairbanks, Proposition A asks voters to restore the city’s tax cap to its original 1989 language and remove a fixed property tax rate cap of 4.9 mills. Proposition B asks voters to raise the residential property tax exemption from $20,000 to $50,000, which will match the borough’s exemption rate. Voters would need to approve Proposition A in order for Proposition B to pass.
Borough voters will see Propositions 1 and 2. Proposition 1 reenacts the tax cap, which limits the maximum allowable tax revenues for the borough. If passed, it may not be modified or changed within two years. A “no” vote defeats the measure, meaning the Borough Assembly can modify tax revenues. Proposition 2 asks if the assembly shall continue to be elected at-large or change to a district method. A “yes” vote on Prop 2 keeps the assembly at-large. A “no” vote eliminates the at-large status and creates representation by district.
If anything, perhaps the graciousness of the municipal election cycle will encourage residents to vote today. It’s been a bright spot of this election season — seeing candidates engage one another with no animosity, ill will or name calling while on the public stump. It’s something we would like to see more of, especially with state and federal elections approaching in November.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you need a refresher on where your polling place is, you can find it online at fnsb.gov/269/Election-Information or by calling the borough clerk’s office at 907-459-1401.
Take the time to vote today and have your say at the polls.