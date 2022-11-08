 Skip to main content
It's Election Day. Make your voice heard.

News-Miner opinion: It’s all come down to today — the big test of the state’s ranked choice voting initiative that voters approved in 2020.

Officials with the state’s Division of Elections are predicting long lines at the polls as voters who didn’t take advantage of early voting head to their precincts to rank their first, second, third and fourth choices for governor and lieutenant governor, U.S. senator and U.S. representative, state senator and representative, and whether to retain a slate of judges from districts across the state.

