It's Election Day. Make your voice heard.

News-Miner opinion: It’s all come down to today — the big test of the state’s ranked choice voting initiative that voters approved in 2020.
Officials with the state’s Division of Elections are predicting long lines at the polls as voters who didn’t take advantage of early voting head to their precincts to rank their first, second, third and fourth choices for governor and lieutenant governor, U.S. senator and U.S. representative, state senator and representative, and whether to retain a slate of judges from districts across the state.
Voters will also decide on a constitutional convention as the Alaska Constitution instructs us to do every 10 years. Ballot Measure 1 is a simple question: Shall there be a constitutional convention? A “yes” vote supports a convention, a “no” vote opposes.
Other than the ballot measure and the yes/no votes on retaining judges, don’t expect too many final results tonight as ranked choice ballots are tallied. It will be two weeks before official numbers are in, with results set to be announced Nov. 23 once all eligible ballots are reviewed and counted. That includes the 35,528 absentee votes and 34,635 early votes already cast across the state, not to mention any questioned ballots that might arise.
It will be a game of hurry up and wait for a large number of races, leaving us plenty of time to ponder the new ranked choice system. Before we do that, however, we have to be sure to vote.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. If you’re not sure of your polling place, log on to the Division of Elections website at www.elections.alaska.gov. There, you can find your precinct, polling place, view sample ballots and official state election pamphlets, and even learn more about the ranked choice process should you have last-minute questions.
A lot of emphasis has been place on this election, particularly on the national level, as control of the U.S. House is at play. While that’s true — that this election is important — it’s as equally important as all our elections, be it one for city council or school board or president of your church’s ladies auxiliary. Elections matter, and they have consequences. What comes out of those elections is dependent on one person — ourselves.
It’s Election Day. Have your say. Make your voice heard. Go to the polls and vote.