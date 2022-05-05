It's borough budget time. Have a say in how your money is spent.

News-Miner opinion: The borough budget proposal for the coming year is $180 million, which is $5.3 million more than the current budget, reflecting a 3% increase in government spending. Services provided by the borough include libraries, public transportation, animal control, parks, the landfill and more. Overall, it’s not a big increase by governmental budget standards. But the fact remains: It is your money the borough is spending, and now is the time to have your say in how it is spent.
One of the largest anticipated allocations for the coming year is $14.3 million to pay for replacing the animal shelter, according to the 830-page budget plan. The largest annual allocation goes to public schools. For the school year that begins in August, leaders are proposing to provide $51.4 million, up from $49.4 million for the current academic year.
The budget proposal also adds a handful of new public employees positions, including a new bus stop maintenance worker, reduces municipal bond debt by about $10 million down to $71.1 million, and makes a $12.1 million contribution to a fund that pays for public works projects. This contribution will help pay for next year’s public construction priorities, including improvements at Pioneer Park, Lathrop High School and area pools.
When it comes to funding the budget, taxes are the borough’s biggest source. The borough collects almost $140 million annually in taxes — your money. Most of it comes from property owners with the biggest taxpayer being the owners of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline. Other taxes are collected on hotel rooms, alcohol, tobacco and cannabis. This year, the borough is on track to collect about a million more from property and other taxes compared with last year.
If you want to voice an opinion about how your money is spent, you have several options. One way to be heard is to write an email. The Borough Assembly can be reached at assembly@fnsb.us. Another way to testify is in person starting at 6 p.m. today when the assembly has its first public hearing on the proposed budget in the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers, 907 Terminal St. Don’t want to go in-person? Call the clerk’s office at 907-459-1401 to get on a list for telephonic testimony.
The final vote on the $180 million borough budget is May 12. Be sure you know how that money — your money — is being spent.