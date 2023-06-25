It shouldn’t happen to a dog: the responsibility of canine owners

News-Miner opinion: The lengths some persons will go in order to rid themselves of the responsibilities of pet ownership cross all boundaries into recklessness and inhumane treatment of animals.
Earlier this year, eight malnourished huskies were found abandoned on the Parks Highway north of Nenana, their hairless bodies infested with lice. The Fairbanks-based Arctic German Shepherd Rescue specializes in rescuing that particular large breed and offers a socialization service to help owners.
The walls of local pet and pet food stores are papered with the photos of animals available for adoption locally. Many are large-breed working dogs that never should have been brought into homes where owners lack the time or desire to exercise them daily.
Even dog owners who keep their pets can act irresponsibly, allowing them to roam in rural areas at risk of being mowed down in traffic or joining other dogs to harass or bring down wild animals. In the Fairbanks and North Pole areas, similar owners think nothing of letting their dogs out to poop, leaving filth everywhere and allowing the pets to intimidate walkers, joggers and bike riders.
The News-Miner recognizes that a big part of the Alaska outdoor experience is to have dogs as companions, but puppy through adult dog commitment never diminishes or wavers. Too many of the animals now abandoned or allowed to run unrestrained were chosen for companionship and that means being your dog’s companion for life.
We don’t expect everyone to think of dogs as family member. In Alaska, some are acquired as protection or to be used as working dogs. No matter the reason, all dogs require a certain level of human care to guarantee the animals are fed, watered, and sheltered.
Simply stated, you cannot overestimate how much time, cash and concern go into pet ownership. You must not only housebreak your dog, but you must provide education and training.
There is an old expression that says, “it shouldn’t happen to a dog.”
We absolutely agree. Irresponsible owners deserve all bad consequences, including fines, arrest and the wrath of their fellow citizens.