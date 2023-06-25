 Skip to main content
It shouldn’t happen to a dog: the responsibility of canine owners

News-Miner opinion: The lengths some persons will go in order to rid themselves of the responsibilities of pet ownership cross all boundaries into recklessness and inhumane treatment of animals.

Earlier this year, eight malnourished huskies were found abandoned on the Parks Highway north of Nenana, their hairless bodies infested with lice. The Fairbanks-based Arctic German Shepherd Rescue specializes in rescuing that particular large breed and offers a socialization service to help owners.

