Input is essential regarding EPA recommendations to the borough

News-Miner opinion: The Environmental Protection Agency Region 10 administrator proposes to disapprove parts of the Serious State Implementation Plan submitted by the state of Alaska to address Clean Air Act requirements for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
A key component of disapproval is the quality of heating fuel used by many greater Fairbanks residents.
In addition to the skyrocketing heating costs individual residents would bear if the Agency demands a quality upgrade of ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel, there would in addition be near unbearable costs to the state and taxpayers to comply with
EPA insists that the state’s power plants comply with reformations. Ultra-low sulfur fuel is more expensive than conventional No. 1 heating oil. Moreover, ultra-low diesel has a lower BTU, meaning homeowners will go through a tank faster than they would with current cheaper fuel. What likely would occur is that those residents now heating with oil would have no choice and fall back on wood burning for heat completely, or at least to subsidize the increased cost in keeping their families warm and safe.
We urge the public to voice collective concern to keep already high energy costs from rising to a level that will undoubtedly put some in the position of choosing between food and heat. The state offers a plan to accomplish significant improvements in air quality, but it must stop short of accepting the EPA administrator’s costly pollution control measures.
We all want cleaner air. The state has made a conscientious attempt to bring down PM2.5 levels. Fairbanks has almost or is very close to achieving the desirable PM2.5 levels, and North Pole has also made large strides to achieving the target goal.
The EPA administrator needs to recognize that area PM2.5 levels are less than half of what they were in 2013.
The federal government must allow the state to continue to concentrate on reducing emissions on its own merits and efforts. The Region 10 administrator, Casey Sixkiller, must without question delay formal disapproval until the state completes scientific work already in progress.
The public meeting is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Wood Center, 1731 S. Chandalar Drive. Parking is available in the lot across from the Patty Center. A shuttle takes attendees to the meeting.
Fairbanks residents already pay way over twice for home energy costs than do the residents of other states, and we pay significantly more than do Alaska residents elsewhere.
Once again Fairbanks residents find themselves bullied by federal meddling into Alaska’s business.