 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Input is essential regarding EPA recommendations to the borough

News-Miner opinion: The Environmental Protection Agency Region 10 administrator proposes to disapprove parts of the Serious State Implementation Plan submitted by the state of Alaska to address Clean Air Act requirements for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.

A key component of disapproval is the quality of heating fuel used by many greater Fairbanks residents.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.