Infant's abandonment reinforces importance of safe haven laws

News-Miner opinion: Once in a great while, communities are shaken to their foundations not only because of something that happened, but because of something, thankfully, that did not.
A case in point: An infant discovered by a passerby in a cardboard box on New Year’s Eve in below-freezing temperatures near a West Fairbanks street intersection. The mother, later found to be a juvenile, left a note identifying the baby as Teshawn and asking that her son find “a loving family.”
“Please help me!!!” the hand-written note begins. “I was born today on December 31, 2021 [at] 6 a.m. I was born 12 weeks premature. My parents and grandparents don’t have food or money to raise me. They never wanted to do this to me.”
Authorities later located the child’s mother, who was taken to a Fairbanks hospital for evaluation and medical care. The baby, found to be in good health, is in the care of the Office of Children’s Services. Several agencies across the state report they have been contacted by families and individuals interested in adopting him.
Under Alaska’s safe haven law, the surrendered child’s mother, with no questions asked, no paperwork and no prosecution, could have left him at a hospital, fire station, emergency medical service provider or a police officer within 21 days of his birth. She also could have left him with a person she reasonably believed would provide for his health and safety and “who would act appropriately ... ”
Alaska adopted its safe haven law in 2008 and was one of the last states in the Union to adopt one. The first — known as the Baby Moses Law — was enacted in Texas in 1999 after 13 infants were abandoned in the state over a 10-month period that year, with three of them being found dead. Now, every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico each have such a law, although their requirements vary.
While the public may never know the intimate details that led to Teshawn being left in a cardboard box on New Year’s Eve, this much is known: A truly heart-wrenching situation that easily could have become a grim tragedy appears headed toward resolution. The incident also underscores the importance of safe haven laws and the need for the public to be aware of them. Had Teshawn’s birth mother known of her options, the newborn likely would have been in a safer situation than being placed inside a cardboard box with temperatures near zero.
Sometimes it takes a near-tragedy to increase awareness, and Teshawn’s story is that catalyst. Alaska has a safe haven law. Let’s make sure more Alaskans know about it with the goal of avoiding an abandonment that ends tragically.