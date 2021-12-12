In the 2022 governor's race, there are no sure bets

News-Miner opinion: Freshman Republican Rep. Christopher Kurka’s announcement that he plans to challenge Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy next year for the state’s top executive post only underscores some of the uncertainties inherent in Alaska’s new election system.
The Wasilla Republican joins the first batch of office-seekers courting votes under the state’s “Alaska’s Better Elections” law narrowly adopted by voters last fall despite vigorous opposition from luminaries at both ends of the political spectrum.
While office-seekers have until June 1 to declare their candidacy, several already have announced their intentions to run, including Kurka, Dunleavy, former independent Gov. Bill Walker and former Democratic Rep. Les Gara.
In days past, two candidates of the same party vying for the same office was seen as political suicide, splitting the ticket, dividing the vote and making it easier for the opposition. A case in point is the 1994 gubernatorial election, which saw Democrat Tony Knowles defeat Jack Coghill, a Republican running for re-election under the Alaskan Independence Party banner, and Republican businessman Jim Campbell. Coghill siphoned off nearly 28,000 votes and Knowles defeated Campbell by 536 votes.
Will that sort of thing be just a memory under the state’s new law? It very well may be, although this is all new territory for Alaska.
Among its myriad changes, the law does away with political party primary elections. Instead, anybody can run in the nonpartisan or “jungle” primary election Aug. 16, with candidates of all political stripes running against each other, without being required to disclose their political affiliations. The top four vote-getters for each office in the primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election, where a winner will be chosen by ranked-choice voting.
In the general election, voters will rank the four candidates for each office in order of preference. If a candidate wins more than 50 percent of the first choices, he or she will be declared the winner. If not, the candidate with the fewest first choices is eliminated. Voters who ranked that candidate first would have their second choice counted in the second-round of ballot counting. The process continues until a candidate wins a majority.
The process seems to shield candidates from the most radical elements of their parties. Dunleavy, under fire from the more conservative corners of his party, will escape facing adversaries in a closed primary with only Republicans voting, as will Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, at odds with Trump, his supporters in her party and its more conservative elements. Congressman Don Young also will be able to appeal to a wider constituency in the general election by avoiding a party primary. It also allows newcomers such as Kurka a chance to survive longer in the race, rather than being sidelined early in a party primary.
The party primary system offered no such protection. North Pole Republican Sen. John Coghill is a case in point. Known for his ability to compromise, and popular in his 35,000-person Senate district, he was ousted by slightly more than 1,700 Republicans who voted him out office in last year’s GOP primary. He was voted into office in 2016 with 53% of the vote in the general election.
How the new system will work over the long run in Alaska, the second state to adopt ranked-choice voting — Maine was the first — remains to be seen. It will take longer to count ballots, there will be less certainty about political leanings in the primary and political parties may find themselves of less importance.
Over time, Alaskans will have to decide whether the new system is best for the state. Only time will tell.