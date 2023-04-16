In support of maximum punishments for hardcore fentanyl traffickers

News-Miner opinion: An announcement from Alaska State Troopers relays that experts fear the rising number of overdoses and arrests in Mat-Su connected to fentanyl may foretell a coming threat of similar cases in Fairbanks. In recent days, police handled at least 11 overdose emergencies in the Mat-Su region.
The Daily News-Miner strongly argues that substances as dangerous as fentanyl deserve criminal punishments equal to the crime. We believe that a proposal made Gov. Mike Dunleavy last October to increase the offense of peddling fentanyl to second-degree murder is a step in the right direction to deter dealers.
Nationally, deaths attributed to fentanyl now out-pace U.S. deaths of young adults by suicide, car accidents and Covid. The trend shows no sign of reversal.
With that in mind we fully support efforts to discourage traffickers by applauding prosecutors who seek mandatory maximum sentences for peddling potentially lethal poisons in exchange for profits. To be sure, we are not seeking maximum penalties for young, misguided friends who do not fully realize the dangerous potential consequences of passing on a couple fentanyl pills to their pals.
Finally, the News-Miner would like serious traffickers to think even harder about the consequences of killing their customers by making it harder to get released earlier from prison for good behavior. Our reasoning is this: If your actions demonstrate you do not belong on the streets of Fairbanks, we want you off our streets for the maximum amount of time.
Put another way, those who traffic fentanyl know they will lose customers along the way.
Their punishment at sentencing needs to be the equivalent of felony second-degree murder, namely a 20-year-sentence and fine of up to $250,000.