In support of maximum punishments for hardcore fentanyl traffickers

News-Miner opinion: An announcement from Alaska State Troopers relays that experts fear the rising number of overdoses and arrests in Mat-Su connected to fentanyl may foretell a coming threat of similar cases in Fairbanks. In recent days, police handled at least 11 overdose emergencies in the Mat-Su region.

The Daily News-Miner strongly argues that substances as dangerous as fentanyl deserve criminal punishments equal to the crime. We believe that a proposal made Gov. Mike Dunleavy last October to increase the offense of peddling fentanyl to second-degree murder is a step in the right direction to deter dealers.

