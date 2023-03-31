 Skip to main content
In support of a new Alaska cemetery for veterans

News-Miner opinion: The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly adopted a resolution sponsored by Tammie Wilson to support a veterans’ cemetery in Interior Alaska.

Advocates for building a cemetery for veterans have had their hopes raised previously and then faced disappointment when for one reason or another the project never materialized. Certainly, those advocates have put in long hours only to have hopes dashed. Back in 2016, it looked promising for a cemetery to be built on a nice piece of land 10 miles north of Fairbanks. Alas, it was not to be.

