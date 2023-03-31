In support of a new Alaska cemetery for veterans

News-Miner opinion: The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly adopted a resolution sponsored by Tammie Wilson to support a veterans’ cemetery in Interior Alaska.
Advocates for building a cemetery for veterans have had their hopes raised previously and then faced disappointment when for one reason or another the project never materialized. Certainly, those advocates have put in long hours only to have hopes dashed. Back in 2016, it looked promising for a cemetery to be built on a nice piece of land 10 miles north of Fairbanks. Alas, it was not to be.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner supports the FNSB resolution and stresses this is a matter of urgency. Saying “thank you for your service” is an important way to recognize our veterans, but that is not enough. Allowing veterans a blessed place of final rest shows a commendable level of support for our troops.
At present, there are just two cemeteries for veterans in Alaska. One is in Sitka, and one is on the Fort Richardson base at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson.
The News-Miner recognizes the high percentage of veterans in our community. We stand with those veterans and trust all concerned will finally make this long overdue veterans’ cemetery a reality.