In consideration of the ballot measure on term limits at the state level

News-Miner opinion: While we have previously given attention to the question of setting term limits for legislators, it is time to revisit the topic now that three sponsors filed a ballot measure, which if successful, would establish such limits.
The choice is hardly a slam dunk. On one hand, having a Don Young in power as a representative for 49 years certainly put pork into Alaska’s economy. Names like Don Young’s became household names every American citizen knew for better or worse.
We get that. On the other hand, we cannot fail to see disadvantages to lawmaker longevity. We see merit in an enforced rotation to give Alaska voters to put a stop to inevitable “same old, same old” personal priorities, blinders and power grabs that occur when politicians, frankly, overstay their time. We’ve seen good ideas whose time has come get stopped dead in committees headed by Old Guard politicians.
We feel it is a good thing that Alaskan governors ride off into the sunset after eight years over two terms. Seniority has its privileges, but it also comes attached with baggage and disadvantages.
True, the majority of states have no term limits for state legislators. Right now, a mere 16 states enforce term limits for legislators.
Our position that the measure for term limits for Alaska legislators is a good thing is reinforced by Alaska’s entry into statehood when voters wanted “citizen legislators” with other “real jobs” instead of career politicians to represent us.
Having term limits at the state level, we feel, would energize younger voters who feel stymied when career lawmakers seem indifferent to new outlooks and perspectives.
We want the measure for term limits to be on the ballot. We urge Republican Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom to certify the measure by Aug. 22, as stipulated by Alaska state statute.