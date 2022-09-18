 Skip to main content
How to become an informed voter

News-Miner opinion: It's political season, if you haven't noticed, and the campaigns are ratcheting up their messages. Political mailers are filling post office boxes, TV and internet ads are running every 30 seconds, and campaign signs are dotting the landscape. Each candidate has a goal: to get your vote.

Emotions tend to run high during the season, particularly when a supporter of one candidate vehemently dislikes that candidate’s opposition. Most of us do the adult thing by making our voices heard at the ballot box. A few, however, take it upon themselves to act as de facto guerilla opposition researchers, going so far as to break the law to support their favored office-seeker. Case in point? The amount of political vandalism hitting campaign signs across Fairbanks.

