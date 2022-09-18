How to become an informed voter

News-Miner opinion: It's political season, if you haven't noticed, and the campaigns are ratcheting up their messages. Political mailers are filling post office boxes, TV and internet ads are running every 30 seconds, and campaign signs are dotting the landscape. Each candidate has a goal: to get your vote.
Emotions tend to run high during the season, particularly when a supporter of one candidate vehemently dislikes that candidate’s opposition. Most of us do the adult thing by making our voices heard at the ballot box. A few, however, take it upon themselves to act as de facto guerilla opposition researchers, going so far as to break the law to support their favored office-seeker. Case in point? The amount of political vandalism hitting campaign signs across Fairbanks.
It’s a problem that crops up from time to time, but in contentious years there is an noticeable increase in signs stolen, demolished or marred with graffiti. Signs for U.S Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who’s seeking reelection, are a growing target this year, but it’s not just politicos on the federal level. Even local candidates — your friends and neighbors running for city council or school board — have to deal with the vandalism. It reeks of disrespect and suggests that the vandal has no idea how much money, time and effort it takes campaigns, both small and large, to craft their messages. Not only that, it’s against the law. Signs posted on private property are just that — on private property. Alaskans have long held firm the idea of private property and no trespassing, and your desire to deface a candidate’s sign could land you a misdemeanor charge, a fine of up to $10,000 and a year in jail.
There is a better way to express your activism, and it’s at your polling place. Go vote. To do that, you need to be up on the issues candidates are facing. The best way to be informed is by attending some of the numerous political forums taking place featuring our local, state and federal candidates. One of the bigger upcoming forums — hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, KUAC FM 89.9 and the Daily News-Miner — is Friday, Sept. 23, at the Fairbanks North Star Borough administration building and features candidates running for Fairbanks city council, Fairbanks city mayor, the Board of Education and the Borough Assembly. That’s the entire point of these forums — to put you, the voter, front and center with the candidate so you can hear their stance on the issues impacting us everyday.
As the Oct. 4 municipal election approaches, familiarize yourself with who’s on the ballot. Reach out to them, talk to their campaigns, visit their websites, attend a political forum.
It’s more advantageous than demolishing a political sign and the bonus is you’ll come away better educated on who is running for public office.