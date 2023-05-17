How far you've come. How far will you go, Class of '23?

News-Miner opinion: Throughout this week our graduating seniors are enjoying the week they thought never would come. Congratulations to all this year’s graduates. K-12 is now a memory, and their next adventure is to forge ahead to tackle additional schooling, jobs, or maybe a month of vacation before moving on.
Even the best and the brightest will find challenges ahead. Several recent surveys have confirmed that many high school students who went through the dark days of the worldwide Covid pandemic need to take remedial work in math, science and reading. No worries, we know all you graduates are determined and will do whatever is required to catch up if needed. Already, we trust, the social distancing during days of online schooling has turned into social gatherings and lifelong friendships.