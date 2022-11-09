How an electric vehicle resolution charged up assemblymembers

News-Miner opinion — Governmental resolutions are, generally speaking, toothless proclamations. They are almost always nonbinding, meaning they don't become policy, yet their mere existence can influence policy. At the least, a resolution gives you some idea of an elected body's opinion, be it a supportive shoutout for a community member's achievement, a comical declaration meant to entertain, or a statement slathered in disproval.
Other times, those seemingly toothless proclamations take on a life of their own, especially when government agencies invest too much time wading into the minutia of the moment. Such is the case of Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher's electric vehicle resolution, which the Fairbanks North Star Borough considered Oct. 27.
The resolution calls for the borough to replace roughly 50% of its vehicle fleet with electric and alternative-fueled vehicles by 2035. It also encourages the borough to “seek and secure funding for EV charging infrastructure” so it can be integrated into borough facilities and to “acquire electric vehicles during future procurements” to replace the current fleet, which is made up of about 84 light and medium-duty vehicles. The resolution doesn’t include the borough’s public transportation fleet, which includes 13 buses.
It passed 5-3 after taking up too much meeting time as assemblymembers lobbed amendments and what-ifs back and forth. During the course of it all, one assemblymember vowed to enter a resolution to undo Fletcher's resolution and another walked out of the meeting just before the final vote. That's not a good look when you're there to do the people's business. It started to feel less like a Borough Assembly meeting and more like your junior high student council.
All of this over a resolution — a nonbinding opinion that prompts the borough to look into swapping out half its fleet by 2035 as it replaces vehicles.
Going forward, assemblymembers need to remember they are there in an adult capacity on our dime, doing work that is supposed to further us as a community. The makeup of the assembly is also nonpartisan — something we hope each member remembers. Naturally, we all have ideological differences. When you come together as one body — be it a committee, task force, council, or even state House or Senate — we hope those differences can be quelled long enough to get to the business of the meeting, especially when you're conducting the people's business.