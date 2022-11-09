 Skip to main content
How an electric vehicle resolution charged up assemblymembers

News-Miner opinion — Governmental resolutions are, generally speaking, toothless proclamations. They are almost always nonbinding, meaning they don't become policy, yet their mere existence can influence policy. At the least, a resolution gives you some idea of an elected body's opinion, be it a supportive shoutout for a community member's achievement, a comical declaration meant to entertain, or a statement slathered in disproval.

Other times, those seemingly toothless proclamations take on a life of their own, especially when government agencies invest too much time wading into the minutia of the moment. Such is the case of Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher's electric vehicle resolution, which the Fairbanks North Star Borough considered Oct. 27.

