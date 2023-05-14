House Bill 196 is on the table. Please SNAP to it, lawmakers

News-Miner opinion: The Daily News-Miner greets the news that help might be on the way to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients from Alaska lawmakers, but we cannot help asking two questions. Why has it taken so long for lawmakers to recognize that SNAP delays are hurting the state’s most vulnerable residents? And can recipients be assured the system is back on track, and that long delays are now a thing of the past?
We sympathize with the state’s health commissioner to a degree. The lingering pandemic and lack of available workers both contributed to the unconscionable delays. However, we have to point out that Alaska was the only state in the union to draw a letter of reprimand from the federal government’s Department of Agriculture for wrongful delays in handing out food stamps to individuals and families in need.