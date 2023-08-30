Hope for the S.S. Nenana; school is back in session

Thumbs up: This newspaper salutes the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly for making a not-so-easy decision to award a contract for repairs to restore a legendary Alaska sternwheeler. The assembly heard the pleas of many local advocates who want to bring back to life the glorious 90-year-old S.S. Nenana for the pleasure of future tourists. The sternwheeler has been shuttered for five years due to safety concerns, although it is the pride and centerpiece of Pioneer Park since its inception, and two previous attempts to award a similar contract have failed.
At the same time, we realize the assembly doesn’t have a money machine in the Nenana’s lower deck and that repairs to stop water leaks and to deal with special needs such as hazardous material removal require a costly tab. We applaud also the nonprofit Friends of the S.S. Nenana for its effort to save the ship, but we realistically urge this and other fundraising partners to triple their efforts to raise costs that, with options, approach $3-$5 million depending on the bidders. Among those options the historical monument must maintain a certain level of restoration over a set amount of time, and all imagined repairs need the borough to follow bidding procedures.
Nonetheless, it would be a heartache for many residents and return visitors should the S.S. Nenana suffer an inglorious end from water damage. While we realize that applying for various grant funds does come with a need for time-consuming bureaucratic red tape, this may be the necessary recourse lest the borough end up throwing out good money only to see the Nenana removed from Pioneer Park.
In the meantime, we urge the sternwheeler’s many advocates to demonstrate patience and restraint. Even under the best circumstances, borough spokespersons caution that full restoration is many years away.
Thumbs up: Another school year has begun at the University of Alaska’s Fairbanks campus, and the Daily News-Miner feels the energy in the air as new students completed orientation and new students from other states and faraway countries make new friendships and began to explore every inch of the lovely campus. We know it takes the actions of every staffer, administrator and professor to put together an exciting, productive new year. We also salute the seniors who have one final year to demonstrate they want to be all they can be. We also hope that these graduating seniors will opt to join the workforce in Fairbanks.
We offer sincere congratulations to each and every student on campus. In spite of budget cuts in recent years, UAF continues to demonstrate its value as a foremost research institution. We look forward to the time that an even greater percentage of high school students will opt to continue their studies.