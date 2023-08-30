 Skip to main content
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Hope for the S.S. Nenana; school is back in session

Thumbs up: This newspaper salutes the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly for making a not-so-easy decision to award a contract for repairs to restore a legendary Alaska sternwheeler. The assembly heard the pleas of many local advocates who want to bring back to life the glorious 90-year-old S.S. Nenana for the pleasure of future tourists. The sternwheeler has been shuttered for five years due to safety concerns, although it is the pride and centerpiece of Pioneer Park since its inception, and two previous attempts to award a similar contract have failed.

At the same time, we realize the assembly doesn’t have a money machine in the Nenana’s lower deck and that repairs to stop water leaks and to deal with special needs such as hazardous material removal require a costly tab. We applaud also the nonprofit Friends of the S.S. Nenana for its effort to save the ship, but we realistically urge this and other fundraising partners to triple their efforts to raise costs that, with options, approach $3-$5 million depending on the bidders. Among those options the historical monument must maintain a certain level of restoration over a set amount of time, and all imagined repairs need the borough to follow bidding procedures.

