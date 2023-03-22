Hoops and hopes of the mad Marchers of Fairbanks

News-Miner opinion: For four Fairbanks area topnotch high school basketball teams, the stuff of dreams starts today in Anchorage. These players, coaches and their school fanbase invade the Alaska Airlines Center for the 2023 basketball state championships — March Madness Alaska. These are the days of glory and the bragging rights that stay as long as memories remain.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner bids a fond sendoff to the four teams representing us. A big cheer to the West Valley High School boys as they begin play as a coveted number one seed. Not to be ignored as well are the talented boys’ and girls’ squads of Monroe Catholic and the Lathrop High girls’ Fab Five.