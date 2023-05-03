 Skip to main content
Higher education has changed over the years, but the glory of graduation continues

News-Miner opinion: Graduation at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is the same graduation experienced years ago by older readers in that graduates then and now donned gowns. Pretty much, that is where the similarity ends, we at the News-Miner have come to realize.

We salute and congratulate the UAF Class of 2023, which is crossing the stage Saturday, but recognize how this class bears no resemblance to the graduates of 2003 and before, or even of 2013. The internet and accessible apps have changed the world, but along the way face-to-face social skills have been lost.

