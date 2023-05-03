Higher education has changed over the years, but the glory of graduation continues

News-Miner opinion: Graduation at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is the same graduation experienced years ago by older readers in that graduates then and now donned gowns. Pretty much, that is where the similarity ends, we at the News-Miner have come to realize.
We salute and congratulate the UAF Class of 2023, which is crossing the stage Saturday, but recognize how this class bears no resemblance to the graduates of 2003 and before, or even of 2013. The internet and accessible apps have changed the world, but along the way face-to-face social skills have been lost.
Today, UAF has more graduates in math, the sciences and technology and far fewer graduates in the liberal arts than the Class of 2003 (and before) had. This generation’s backpacks are lighter with most reading fewer books than their predecessors. Yet their online reading doubtlessly amounts to a similar number of words consumed. As job opportunities in time-honored professions like journalism dry up, many who are seniors today changed their majors along with career plans.
We cannot forget that these graduates all lived during the pandemic. Many, if not all, had classes suddenly halt and professors shifting from the front of the room to Zoom. Students went from the active give-and-take of traditional courses to the often passive dullness of online meetings without debate. Then too, we recognize that a number of students faced hardships when they and/or family members were stricken by Covid.
Nationally, academe has seen far more conflict and even acrimony in ‘23 than existed in ‘03 as the country bonded and battled back from Bin Laden’s ignominious 9/11 attack. This generation has seen volatile issues erupt, including race and college admissions/curriculum conflicts, accusations of grade inflation, legislative budget cuts and governor vetoes, and demands by students for trigger warnings to accompany lectures a few students consider upsetting.
Yet, what has not changed is that this year’s graduates will celebrate commencement as a genuine accomplishment applauded by friends and family. Many will graduate as the first in their families to attend college, and we hail this achievement, too. A few graduates will be singled out for cum laude grade point averages, outstanding extracurricular activities, and athletic team participation.
We salute all and extend best wishes for productive careers and lives. Not surprisingly, we hope that many of those clutching diplomas onstage will consider remaining in the state and sharing their talents with the residents of Alaska.