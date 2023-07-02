 Skip to main content
Have a safe and sane and fun Fourth

News-Miner opinion: The first weeks of summer have zipped through like a rocket. Hard to believe Tuesday is already Independence Day. This might be a great time to revisit your list of projects to do and places to go to relax before the cold days of fall arrive.

As for the revered Fourth, it’s a perfect time to count our blessings instead of setbacks. Unfurl Old Glory and the Alaska Big Dipper flags early and get ready to knock yourself out on tasty burgers and family fun.

