Have a safe and sane and fun Fourth

News-Miner opinion: The first weeks of summer have zipped through like a rocket. Hard to believe Tuesday is already Independence Day. This might be a great time to revisit your list of projects to do and places to go to relax before the cold days of fall arrive.
As for the revered Fourth, it’s a perfect time to count our blessings instead of setbacks. Unfurl Old Glory and the Alaska Big Dipper flags early and get ready to knock yourself out on tasty burgers and family fun.
We hope all will be especially careful who are camping in the Interior. The manmade burning fires in Canada that have choked the U.S. Midwest ought to be a cautionary example to all of Alaska. We can’t stop those of you bent on burning your hard-earned dollars on fireworks in the borough or Interior (except in Fairbanks and on state lands), but we trust you’ll minimize the fire danger with them and try to be sure your kids go back to school with all fingers intact. Never leave campfires or children with firecrackers unsupervised.
We assume some of you plan to enjoy adult beverages. Maybe before you take the first one, consider designating a sober driver to bring you and your family back safely. Alaska State Troopers have already announced they’re stepping up patrols over the holiday weekend.
As for Independence Day burgers and desserts, we’d like to believe this is one day calories don’t count. Eat heartily. Have a safe and fun-filled Fourth with our best wishes.
The News-Miner staff plans to wave its flags proudly and send a cheer of thanks to the Second Continental Congress that risked life and possessions to defy King George III and declare us no longer subject to British rule in 1776.
Long may the U.S. be free and independent.