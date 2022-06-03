Get out and get going: It's a summer full of events

News-Miner opinion: It's only the first weekend of June and the calendar is already full — so full you'd think it was Solstice Weekend.
Across Fairbanks, music events, art shows and community functions are back in full force, signaling one thing: We're ready to get back, get out and get going.
After two years of no events to limited events because of the pandemic, the amount of activities taking place this weekend will make you try to find an open spot in your calendar. A small sampling of the many goings-on include: the Large Animal Research Station’s birthday bash on Saturday, “Wake the Dog” weekend Friday and Saturday at the Howling Dog in Fox, a dance and DJ night at Salty’s On 2nd on Saturday, First Friday galleries and art shows across Fairbanks on Friday, Steve Brown and the Bailers at the historic Malemute Saloon in Ester on Friday, the Sun Light AK Music Festival at Growden Memorial Park on Saturday, and Tony Taylor The Artist wrapping up a statewide tour on Saturday at Big Daddy’s BBQ.
If that doesn’t catch you attention, Fairbanks is playing host to the state softball tournament this weekend, and next weekend Fort Wainwright opens its gates to the public for its summer concert festival. And we haven’t even included anything about Solstice Weekend, which is right around the corner.
All these events and all the excitement around them — that live music is back, concerts are performing, theater groups are back on stage — shows that getting out and getting going was (and still is) desperately needed. It’s something all of us missed and something all of us like seeing return.
Don’t worry if you’re already booked this weekend. Looking ahead at the calendar, the summer is full of shows, venues, performances, festivals and concerts. After nearly two years of wondering if they would ever return, we have our answer. They have. Now, let’s get out, get going and enjoy it.