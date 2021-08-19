Geophysical Institute is a piece of science history

News-Miner opinion: If there is a crown jewel in the University of Alaska system, it is, almost inarguably, the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. It was created 75 years ago by an act of Congress to study the aurora borealis, but began even before that.
Armed with a $10,000 Carnegie Institute grant to study the height of the ionosphere, the then-Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines began its auroral studies in an old cabin in 1930. In its early years, the school had one professor in its physics department and struggled to find funding, says Lesa Hollen, in her “Geophysical Institute History.”
The Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines became the University of Alaska in 1935, just before global interest in the ionosphere, air navigation, geomagnetism and radio communications exploded with World War II. The Carnegie Institute and the university joined to form the “College Observatory” on College Hill, funded and operated by the Department of Terrestrial Magnetism, Hollen writes.
The institute was formed as the government terminated its wartime work and turned over the responsibility of the College Hill facility to the University of Alaska, Hollen says. Congress approved the operation as an independent facility and the Geophysical Observatory was created. In later years it became the “College Geophysical Observatory.”
President Harry Truman signed a bill into law on July 31, 1946, authorizing an appropriation of $975,000 for what would become known as the Geophysical Institute.
It got a boost from the International Geophysical Year, an international research science experiment that lasted from the middle of 1957 to the end of 1958, and that turned out to be “the shot in the arm that the Geophysical Institute needed,” says former institute researcher Charles Deehr.
Since then, the institute’s research has expanded, with the emphasis on the Arctic and Alaska, but, unlike other research institutions, it has no specific focus. Its wide-ranging research now includes everything from atmospheric sciences to seismology to tectonics. While most of the GI faculty teach, its emphasis is on research and teaching students how to conduct research.
Its researchers collaborate with entities ranging from the federal government to remote villages, and today, the GI encompasses more than 500 permanent field sites across Alaska and employs 363 individuals — including 51 graduate students and 63 faculty.
The institute’s economic impact on Fairbanks is not trivial. In addition to jobs, it brings in about $50 million annually in research funds. Further, it now is working with various industries, helping to diversify Alaska’s economy.
Much remains unknown about the Arctic and space, and the state and nation are facing major scientific issues. Climate change. Water shortages. Disappearing permafrost. The list is long and growing. If the Geophysical Institute did not exist, Alaska — and the nation — would have to invent it. Its location and capabilities make it one of the foremost scientific centers in the world.
See for yourself. The Geophysical Institute’s 75th anniversary is coming up. The celebration is free to the public and will take place 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, outside the Elvey Building on the UAF campus. There will be tours of the Alaska Satellite Facility and the Planet Walk, along with chances to chat with science pioneers.
It is a chance to experience scientific history up close.