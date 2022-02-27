Gambling on a surplus is a risky PFD move

News-Miner opinion: To some, it sounds almost too good to be true. If Gov. Mike Dunleavy has his way, Alaskans would pocket not one, but two Permanent Fund dividend checks this year totaling nearly $4,000.
The governor’s supplemental budget includes a potential dividend payment this spring of $1,250 per eligible Alaskan. The payment, which would require legislative approval, would reflect Dunleavy’s 50/50 plan, which calls for roughly dividing equally the annual earnings draw from the Permanent Fund’s earnings reserve to pay for dividends and government services. The fiscal 2023 dividend payment of $2,564 would come later this year.
Dunleavy’s 50/50 plan mirrors a 1980s law last used in 2016 when former Gov. Bill Walker, facing a sea of red ink, vetoed about half the $1.4 billion appropriated by the Legislature for dividends. The Legislature then ignored the formula over succeeding years, reducing dividends by simple majority votes.
Dunleavy told reporters his spring dividend this year would partly be aimed at boosting an economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic and would offset some of the pain Alaskans are feeling because of inflation.
Where would the money to pay for the dividends come from?
While the state has suffered through years of chronic budget shortfalls, Dunleavy is projecting a $1.6 billion budget surplus for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023, largely because of the influx of federal Covid-19 relief funding, a historic Permanent Fund performance and higher oil prices. North Slope crude was selling for nearly $100 a barrel this week. It was selling in the $60 range at this same time last year.
While the state is posting a surplus this year and the Permanent Fund’s total value this week topped $81 billion, some lawmakers are asking whether additional dividends are the wisest use of the added money. They wonder whether the state has more pressing needs, suggesting the money would better be used to shore up Alaska’s nearly empty savings accounts to deal with unforeseen earthquakes, pandemics and other disasters that beset the state from time to time.
Over the years, the Legislatures and administrations have spent far more than the state has received in revenues. Since 2013, Alaska lawmakers have drained Alaska’s cash reserves of more than $16 billion to make ends meet despite what can only be described as profligate spending. As a result, the Constitutional Budget Reserve and the Statutory Budget Reserve nearly are exhausted. The Permanent Fund corpus, thankfully, was and is protected by the Alaska Constitution.
It is impossible to ignore the fact that this is an election year and the governor is facing re-election. It would be easy to dismiss the suggested payments as politics, but it also is only fair to note he has, since being elected and before, pursued his 50/50 plan and larger dividends.
All that aside, count us among those who wonder whether paying dividends that largely hinge on one-time federal Covid-19 funding, the vagaries of the stock market and the whims of the oil market is the best idea? Then, of course, there is the unforeseen, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In such an uncertain world it might prove wise to have a nest egg.
There is no doubt the injection of $915 million in dividend money during the spring and a $1.9 billion payout in the fall would give Alaska’s economy quite a jolt, but then what? How will we pay the dividends next year?
The Alaska Senate reportedly is working on bills that would craft a new formula for future dividend payments, but who knows how those will fare?
We are left to wonder whether a reasonable dividend coupled with pumping up the state’s savings, or addressing some of Alaska’s other pressing and chronic problems, might not be a better answer for the state in the long run than additional dividends at this time.