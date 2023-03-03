 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four new bridges replace deteriorated structures

News-Miner opinion: The state’s citizens and businesses all rely on bridges conforming to safety codes and regulations.

Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (ADOT&PF) has acknowledged since 2013 that dozens of state bridges are obsolete, meaning they are safe to drive but have design standard issues such as narrow width, lack of shoulders, height-restricted and limited load capacity. Of particular concern are bridges built here during the 1940s and 50s.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.