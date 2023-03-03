Four new bridges replace deteriorated structures

News-Miner opinion: The state’s citizens and businesses all rely on bridges conforming to safety codes and regulations.
Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (ADOT&PF) has acknowledged since 2013 that dozens of state bridges are obsolete, meaning they are safe to drive but have design standard issues such as narrow width, lack of shoulders, height-restricted and limited load capacity. Of particular concern are bridges built here during the 1940s and 50s.
Bridges in general are subject to considerable wear and tear. They age badly. They corrode. Their timbers deteriorate. They sustain crashes and can suffer mightily from earthquakes and adverse weather conditions.
Therefore, any time a bridge can be replaced or rehabilitated it is a cause for celebration. The News-Miner welcomes the announcement that four bridges will be replaced under Gov. Dunleavy’s amended capital budget in conjunction with the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.
The bridge of noteworthy interest to Fairbanks residents is located on the Steese Highway at Chena Hot Springs Road. The others are on the Alaska and Richardson highways. ADOT&PF Commissioner Ryan Anderson heralded the news as “a great opportunity to replace aging assets improve safety, and ensure economic vitality to Alaska’s Interior.”
The announcement is particularly good news for the proposed mining development and also for freight haulers. These antiquated bridges will be replaced by bridges expected to last 75 years. They’ll adhere to the latest design and scientific recommendations. Above all they will be safe and that, as the saying goes, “Keeps Alaska Moving.”