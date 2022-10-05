 Skip to main content
Fire service area would bring aid and relief to Two Rivers

News-Miner opinion: Tragedy is often the catalyst for action. Such is the case in Two Rivers. A serial arsonist targeted the small community north of Fairbanks last summer, setting fires to homes and businesses from May to August 2021. Fear gripped the community; no one knew what structure might be the next target. 

That Two Rivers had no firefighting or emergency medical services at the time magnified those fears. A year and half later and with the arsonist behind bars, fire services are changing in Two Rivers.

