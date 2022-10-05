Fire service area would bring aid and relief to Two Rivers

News-Miner opinion: Tragedy is often the catalyst for action. Such is the case in Two Rivers. A serial arsonist targeted the small community north of Fairbanks last summer, setting fires to homes and businesses from May to August 2021. Fear gripped the community; no one knew what structure might be the next target.
That Two Rivers had no firefighting or emergency medical services at the time magnified those fears. A year and half later and with the arsonist behind bars, fire services are changing in Two Rivers.
In March, the community formed a volunteer fire department to address the lack of emergency responders. The volunteer firefighters trained with the city of Nenana Fire Department, which donated a fire tender to the newly-formed Two Rivers department. Now, the community will be asked if it wants to go a step further by voting in a special election Nov. 15 to form a fire service district.
As a second-class borough, the Fairbanks North Star Borough doesn’t have fire or EMS powers. Instead, those services are established through fire service areas and funded by a property tax levied against property owners. The fire service area in question — if it is approved by residents — would cover Miles 12 to 27 on Chena Hot Springs Road, which includes Pleasant Valley and Two Rivers.
The volunteer fire department is a good start and will make for an easy transition to a fire service district should residents approve the measure. The creation of a volunteer department already shows a proactive approach. Establishing a fire service district would grow that proactive approach and provide funding and resources for equipment and training.
Ultimately, though, it’s up to Two Rivers residents to decide on what they want. Putting it before voters allows residents to have a say in what services they prioritize and at what cost. The board that forms to oversee the possible fire service district will ultimately set its own mill rate and budget, subject to Borough Assembly approval.
If it does come to fruition, a service area not only offers fire protection but it also has the potential to help with emergency medical care and transportation as the nearest fire stations, Steese and North Star, are approximately 25 miles away. Additionally, there is a chance homeowners could see lower rates on their insurance.
What it comes down to, however, is residents weighing their wants and needs. In light of an arsonist targeting a community for four months, which spawned the creation of a volunteer fire department, it would be comforting to know emergency services are a few minutes away, be they fire or medical.
The alternative is a long wait from neighboring departments, which might be too late in some situations.