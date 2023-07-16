Fines paid by oil and gas giants for serious citations signal a need for reforms

News-Miner opinion: The News-Miner has reported on small (by number but big in consequences) newsworthy events in which petroleum, gas and other agencies doing business in Alaska have been levied fines.
These deserved fines were imposed after citations were issued by regulatory companies for errors of commission during operations.
While the News-Miner historically has long supported corporate development that benefits Alaska’s economy and residents, we have done so out of an understanding that companies would adhere to lease agreements, safety protocols and sterling management procedures. We understand fully that many corporations have operations located in difficult to access locations, and they have always offered reassurances while lobbying that no challenge was seen as too formidable.
We find it concerning to hear that some of the fines and acknowledgments made by large corporations have been for long-standing problems that were ignored over a long period of time. It makes good sense that agencies doing business in Alaska would want to come across as being good partners with those who live here.
It is also distressing to learn that due to supply shortages, some Alaska residents face the possibility of serious issues with heat and energy availability and soaring costs.
The bottom line here is this: Corporations that have made commitments in Alaska must keep those commitments. Accepting fines and citations as a matter of business is never an acceptable practice.