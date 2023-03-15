Evaluating the flurry of White House energy decisions

The Daily News-Miner, however, declines to applaud a side deal generated by the Biden administration. President Joe Biden announced that he has capped a lid on oil and gas projects on 13 million acres of the National Petroleum Reserve, Alaska. In addition, he re-introduced an initiative of the Obama administration to ban considerable coastal oil drilling.
In essence, the president has decided it is hands off for drilling on three million acres of the Beaufort Sea. In addition, the president asked and received a concession from ConocoPhillips to forego drilling on 68,000 North Slope acres in vicinity of the Willow Project.
The News-Miner views this as an undesirable instance of giving with one hand and taking back with the other. Once again, we see this as an unwanted federal excursion into Alaska’s state rights.
We side with Gov. Mike Dunleavy who decried the Biden administration’s move to close off Alaska to what could have been a number of lucrative contracts with gas and oil interests.
“Taking future oil production in Alaska off the map won’t decrease global consumption,” Dunleavy said. “It will just shift the market and give leverage to producers in countries that don’t have our high standards for the environment and human rights.”
Nonetheless, although legal challenges to Willow from environmental interests may delay drilling, in the long run the state and nation have won a victory that allows the U.S. to shore up its oil reserves.
We see this as a win for Alaska legislators who presented a united front over the Willow Project that dissuaded the president from killing this monumental North Slope economic opportunity with ConocoPhillips.