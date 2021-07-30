You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
News-Miner Opinion

Ester, Goldstream residents eye mining proposal: Public comment period ends today

News-Miner opinion: Today is the final day for public comments about the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority’s proposal to lease 10,206 acres for mineral exploration in the Ester Dome, Murphy Dome and the Cleary Summit areas.

The trust’s board found mining to be the “highest and best use” of “subsurface estate” lands in the areas. It plans to issue a three-year mineral exploration lease, with an option for two three-year renewals, within the historic Fairbanks Mining District, to Felix Gold Alaska Inc., an Australian company. Millrock Resources Inc., with headquarters in Canada, assigned its option rights in January to Felix Gold.

The lease would give the company the exclusive right to explore for minerals and “the right to mine, extract, remove and sell locatable minerals ... Development activities are not proposed for the initial agreement term, however positive exploration results could lead to development under this proposed lease.” The property owner would collect lease payments and a production royalty based on gold’s price.

The lease, however, cannot be issued until the trust’s executive director completes the public notice process, which includes gathering written public comments.

The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority is charged with raising revenue to support grants to organizations serving Alaskans with behavioral health conditions and developmental disabilities. Those organizations include nonprofits, state and local governments, and Alaska tribal organizations.

The trust’s lease proposal for the parcels west of Fairbanks has left many who live or work in the proposed exploration areas fearing noisy, dusty mining will be going full bore in their backyard 24 hours a day, affecting ground water, destroying fish and wildlife habitat and trail systems, and affecting property values. They say there was little in the way of a public announcement or public hearings about the lease proposal.

While those concerns cannot be dismissed, it is good to remember the lease in question is for exploration, not immediate mining, and there is a mining permit process in place at the state level that must be addressed before mining can take place. Nobody knows what the future might bring. At this point, the exploration lease proposal is just that — an exploration lease proposal. As part of the lease approval process, residents can wade in with comments.

Mail comments to the Mental Health Trust Land Office, 2600 Cordova Street, Suite 201, Anchorage, AK 99503, or they can be faxed to 907-269-8905. Address emails to mhtlo@alaska.gov.

Remember, the comment period ends at 4:30 p.m. today.

Locations

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.