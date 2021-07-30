Ester, Goldstream residents eye mining proposal: Public comment period ends today

News-Miner opinion: Today is the final day for public comments about the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority’s proposal to lease 10,206 acres for mineral exploration in the Ester Dome, Murphy Dome and the Cleary Summit areas.
The trust’s board found mining to be the “highest and best use” of “subsurface estate” lands in the areas. It plans to issue a three-year mineral exploration lease, with an option for two three-year renewals, within the historic Fairbanks Mining District, to Felix Gold Alaska Inc., an Australian company. Millrock Resources Inc., with headquarters in Canada, assigned its option rights in January to Felix Gold.
The lease would give the company the exclusive right to explore for minerals and “the right to mine, extract, remove and sell locatable minerals ... Development activities are not proposed for the initial agreement term, however positive exploration results could lead to development under this proposed lease.” The property owner would collect lease payments and a production royalty based on gold’s price.
The lease, however, cannot be issued until the trust’s executive director completes the public notice process, which includes gathering written public comments.
The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority is charged with raising revenue to support grants to organizations serving Alaskans with behavioral health conditions and developmental disabilities. Those organizations include nonprofits, state and local governments, and Alaska tribal organizations.
The trust’s lease proposal for the parcels west of Fairbanks has left many who live or work in the proposed exploration areas fearing noisy, dusty mining will be going full bore in their backyard 24 hours a day, affecting ground water, destroying fish and wildlife habitat and trail systems, and affecting property values. They say there was little in the way of a public announcement or public hearings about the lease proposal.
While those concerns cannot be dismissed, it is good to remember the lease in question is for exploration, not immediate mining, and there is a mining permit process in place at the state level that must be addressed before mining can take place. Nobody knows what the future might bring. At this point, the exploration lease proposal is just that — an exploration lease proposal. As part of the lease approval process, residents can wade in with comments.
Mail comments to the Mental Health Trust Land Office, 2600 Cordova Street, Suite 201, Anchorage, AK 99503, or they can be faxed to 907-269-8905. Address emails to mhtlo@alaska.gov.
Remember, the comment period ends at 4:30 p.m. today.